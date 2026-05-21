BAR HARBOR — MDI Health’s Mount Desert Island Hospital has earned a five-star patient recommendation rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the agency’s highest distinction for patient willingness to recommend a hospital to friends and family.

Out of thousands of hospitals across the country, only 765 earned the distinction this year, just 18 more than in 2025, highlighting how selective the recognition is. MDI Hospital is one of only 11 hospitals in Maine to make the list and the only hospital in the Downeast region to receive the honor.

“This recognition is a direct reflection of our commitment to our community and the dedication, compassion, and professionalism of our entire team,” said MDI Health President and CEO Chrissi Maguire. “For our patients to say they would recommend MDI Hospital to their friends and family is one of the highest honors we can receive. We are deeply proud to represent Mount Desert Island and our region on this national list and grateful for the trust our community places in us every day.”

The recognition is based on Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey data collected between July 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025, and released by CMS on May 13, 2026. The five-star patient recommendation rating reflects how strongly patients would recommend a hospital to friends and family.

For MDI Hospital, the distinction represents far more than a patient satisfaction score. It reflects a sustained commitment to delivering compassionate, high-quality care in a rural island community where access to healthcare close to home is essential.

As a critical access hospital, MDI Hospital serves patients who often cannot easily travel to larger urban medical centers. Earning a national five-star recommendation rating alongside major health systems and academic hospitals underscores the organization’s ability to provide exceptional patient-centered care while remaining deeply connected to the community it serves.

Hospital leadership says the recognition also reinforces the importance of continued investment in staff, facilities, and patient experience initiatives to ensure patients across the region continue receiving outstanding care close to home.

In recognition of this achievement, MDI Hospital was named to Becker’s Hospital Review‘s “765 Hospitals Patients Would Highly Recommend” list, published May 18, 2026 https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/rankings-and-ratings/765-hospitals-patients-would-highly-recommend/

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