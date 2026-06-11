SOUTHWEST HARBOR, ELLSWORTH, AND ATLANTA—When Emery Bench returned home from Atlanta after competing at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference, he was proud of his fourth-place national finish, but he admitted there was something he had missed during the week away.

“My cats,” Bench said. “My cats’ names are Peanut and Petunia; Peanut sleeps with me every night and she’s so sweet.”

Behind the lighthearted answer was a significant accomplishment.

The HCTC and MDI High School junior had just finished among the top competitors in the nation in Employment Application Process, representing Hancock County Technical Center (HCTC) on the national stage.

Bench didn’t travel there alone.

A group of Hancock County Technical Center students journeyed to Atlanta this June to compete against the nation's best career and technical education students, returning home with high placements, as well as new skills and experiences that will shape their futures.

“It’s a long week that is both exciting and stressful. A week stay in downtown Atlanta brings its own challenges but each student navigated them well and then put their best foot forward in their competitions,” the school explained on its social media.

The future for these students, for Bench?

According to HCTC, that future is really bright.

A big part of that are experiences at the school and with teachers and mentors as well as competitions like SkillsUSA where Bench and the other students grew their skills and pushed beyond their comfort zones.

“It’s made me feel much more confident in life and it gave me all the interpersonal skills that I need to do everything I want to do in life, it’s given me life long skills and I’ve made friendships that exist outside of the classroom,” Bench said of the competition and of attending HCTC.

“Emery was truly a delight to work with. He took his competition, Employment Application Process, seriously. He was dedicated and he put 100% into the work required to be successful in this level of competition. This grit put him in 4th place in the nation!” said his teacher, Tara Mason.

The students spend their mornings at MDI High School and then finish their days at the technical center. The half-day programs are for the full academic year. Students earn credits toward graduation through a focus on a career or technical program that they choose.

“Career and technical education (CTE) is such an integral component in a high school education,” MDI High School Principal Matt Haney said about the program previously. “It prepares students for real world problems and helps them develop real world solutions. Students who engage in CTE programs emerge ready for both college and careers. Furthermore, they often discover their lifelong passions. The collaboration between MDI High School and HCTC has never been stronger, to the benefit of the individual students, our particular school, and our communities.”

HCTC has impacted Bench in positive ways already, Bench said.

Competing in the Nationals in Atlanta?

That made an impact, too.

“It was a very great experience, I learned so much about how to compete in a national conference. I had a lovely time interacting with everyone and talking with people about what I do,” Bench said. “It was incredibly exciting, I was super proud of all the work that I did and it was amazing to be acknowledged for all the long days.”

Bench didn’t travel solo to the competition and he wasn’t the only HCTC student to attend.

“We are so pleased to also have Willa Dow (First Aid/CPR) of Trenton; Bryleigh Gatcomb (Health Occupations Professional Portfolio) of Hancock; Ryan Gross (Criminal Justice) of Hancock; Abby Billings of Sullivan; and Annabri Ransom of Tremont (Models of Excellence) compete in Atlanta. Three state officers traveled with the State Director, Hal Casey, and the state officer team: Destiney Kane, Lily Smith and Izzy Change. We are also proud to have an HCTC alum, Amelia Madigan, representing the state officer team in Post Secondary,” Mason explained.

“From the 84 students we took to states to the six we brought to Nationals, it was an honor and a pleasure to not just work with our amazing students at HCTC, but also to see them shine,” Mason said.

Bench praised all the students, too.

“All of the people who went with me did incredible in their competitions,” Bench said. “Everyone who competed did incredible and I don’t think I could have a better group of people to go to nationals with, and an extra shout out to all of the advisors who have helped us out during our competition!”

HCTC Director, Bill Tracy, was honored by the Ellsworth Rotary Club with the Paul Harris Fellow Award — one of Rotary’s highest recognitions.

“Competing and attending SkillsUSA at the national level allows students to go up against the best of the best in the entire nation. And while that is a huge component of the week, they also grow as people. The week is full of schedules, long days, pressure and stress. These students are taking all the soft skills being taught at HCTC, and putting them into motion during the week of competition at NLSC,” Mason said.

Going to the event is a big deal for both the students who earned their place there and for the advisors who go with them. Those advisors—Tara Mason and Allen Smith—are teachers who have to plan for a week away from school to support each student.

“Their guidance, patience, and leadership make this event possible!” explained the school’s social media page.

According to Hancock County Technical Center’s website, “SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers, and industry representatives working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. SkillsUSA helps each student to excel. SkillsUSA is a national organization serving teachers and high school and college students who are preparing for careers in technical, skilled and service occupations, including health occupations and for further education.”

The goal is to empower students to be world-class in their professions. They work their way up through local and state competitions.

“At the annual national-level SkillsUSA Championships, over 5,900 students compete in 98 occupational and leadership skill areas,” according to the HCTC website.

Bench originally tried to go to HCTC for its firefighting program.

“When that didn’t run, I had a choice between not going to HCTC or going for business leadership and hospitality with Mrs. Mason. I ended up taking the chance, and I immediately fell in love with the program. I definitely want to come back next year and Im very excited to see how next year turns out,” Bench said.

That excitement is key for students who want to learn skills outside the traditional high school program.

“HCTC is so important because what we do helps students decide on career paths. We guide them to master the necessary skills to be competitive in the workforce, and ready for college or the military. Students choose to come to HCTC, they have a vested interest in the programs we offer and the opportunities that are available to them,” Mason said.

It’s been incredible, Bench and his family—Rainey and John Bench—have said.

“I would definitely recommend HCTC to anyone else who would like to go. You can’t go wrong here and every teacher here cares so deeply about the students that go here and they genuinely want every kid that goes here to have the best experience they can,” Bench said.

All photos via HCTC.

The Bar Harbor Story is generously sponsored by Acadia Brochures of Maine.

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