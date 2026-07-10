SOUTHWEST HARBOR– New York Times Bestselling author Christina Baker Kline will give a book talk on her newest title “The Foursome” on Tuesday, July 21, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the MDI High School, 1081 Eagle Lake Road, Bar Harbor, ME 04609. Space is limited. Registration is required for this in-person program. https://tinyurl.com/bdz43fmz. This author event is a Jesup Memorial Library (Bar Harbor), Northeast Harbor, and Southwest Harbor Public Library collaboration.

Inspired by the true lives of Chang and Eng Bunker, the world-renowned conjoined twins from Siam, and their marriages to sisters Sarah and Adelaide Yates (Kline’s own distant relatives), this novel reimagines one of the strangest and most revealing family stories in American history — and offers a piercingly intimate perspective on an extraordinary chapter of the past.

Christina Baker Kline is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of ten novels, including Orphan Train, The Exiles, Please Don’t Lie (with Anne Burt), and the forthcoming The Foursome (May 2026). Published in more than 40 countries, her novels have received the New England Prize for Fiction, the Maine Literary Award, and a Barnes & Noble Discover Award, among others, and have been chosen by hundreds of communities, schools, and universities as “One Book” selections.

https://christinabakerkline.com

Register at https://tinyurl.com/bdz43fmz. call 207-244-7065, or email programs@swhplibrary.org.

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