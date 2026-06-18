BAR HARBOR—Summertime is for making a show together and connecting. Next month, young people in Hancock County will have the opportunity to be part of a Teen Theatre Camp - a new initiative from Healthy Acadia designed to support local youth with an interest in performance, collaboration, and personal and social development.

Teen Theatre Camp runs from Monday - Friday, June 15-199, from 1 pm - 5 pm every day at the Jesup Library in Bar Harbor. The camp is open to any local young people between the ages of 14 and 19, and it’s offered to the community free of charge.

Campers will work together to rehearse, produce, and perform the 15-minute musical, 21 Chump Street, by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and learn skills and techniques to support them as developing artists and engaged community members. The curriculum includes workshops and activities that explore gender roles, substance use, and healthy relationships. The camp culminates in a production that will deepen participants’ understanding of performance, culture, and the complex world they’re inheriting.

The camp is led by local theatre professional and educator Andrew Simon, and it’s fully funded through a grant to Healthy Acadia.

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