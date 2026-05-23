MOUNT DESERT ISLAND REGION—It’s Memorial Day weekend and we’ve compiled the events that we’re aware of into this one article to help you find when and where things are happening.

We’re beginning with Memorial Day and then we’ll share events on Saturday and Sunday.

MONDAY, MAY 25—MEMORIAL DAY

SOUTHWEST HARBOR AND TREMONT

BAR HARBOR

MOUNT DESERT

Due to weather, there have been changes.

Vehicles will meet at the Mount Desert Elementary School at 10 a.m. and head to the Neighborhood House at 10:30. Instead of at the Village Green, the cookout will be a cook-in at the Neighborhood House, following a Memorial Day Service inside. Veterans eat for free. All others have a suggested donation of $5.

MAY 25 and 26 MEMORIAL DAY BOOK SALE—NORTHEAST HARBOR

SATURDAY, MAY 23

MAY 23—Island Arts Association Memorial Weekend Craft Fair

MDI DRAMA!!

“8 Minutes Left” will run for three performances at MDI High School’s Higgins-Demas Theater: the premiere on Friday, May 22 @ 7:00 p.m., and two performances on Saturday, May 23, at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Tickets for adults are $10 and students & seniors are $5 and will be available at the door.

Please visit MDIDRAMA.ORG for more info.

MAY 23—KARAOKE AT SAFE HARBOR

MAY 23—CONTRADANCE AT THE JESUP

MAY 23 — FREE WILDLIFE EVENTS AT ACADIA WILDLIFE CENTER

Courtesy of Acadia Wildlife

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND—Acadia Wildlife Center will be hosting multiple Saturday events for the public throughout the summer.

To learn more and to register, head to this site.

May 23 Kids Storytime at Acadia Wildlife Center

Saturday, May 23, 2026

Acadia Wildlife Center, Bar Harbor, Maine, United States

Free

May 23 Education Program at Acadia Wildlife Center

Saturday, May 23, 2026

Acadia Wildlife Center, Bar Harbor, Maine, United States

Free

KARAOKE NIGHT AT FINBACK ALE HOUSE

SUNDAY, MAY 24

MAY 24—THE WALLFLOWERS AT THE CRITERION

ISLAND ARTS ASSOCIATION CRAFT FAIR!

BOOM CONCERT AT THE BAR HARBOR CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH

Baroque Orchestra of Maine (BOOM) will perform at the Bar Harbor Congregational Church on Sunday, May 24 at 4 p.m. Heidi Powell, baroque violin and Max Treitler, baroque cello will perform violin concertos from ‘La Cetra’ by Antonio Vivaldi, as well as sonatas by Biber, Handel and Matteis. Audience members will learn about the historical context of the composers, music and instruments as part of the concert. Tickets are available at the door, adults are $30, students are free. For more information contact fiddleheadheidi@gmail.com, or visit: baroqueorchestraofmaine.org.

SOUL BENDERS FOR FOOD ACCESS AT THE GRAND

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