Dear Neighbor,

Last week, Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero, a 25-year-old husband and father, was senselessly targeted and killed by federal ICE agents in Biddeford on the street in broad daylight.

To see this lethal violence perpetrated by the federal government so close to home is both surreal and devastating. My heart remains with his family and the entire Biddeford community as they grieve this loss.

In the days that have followed, ICE has admitted that they misidentified Johan. He was an innocent man who was legally authorized to work in the United States. He did not deserve to die.

This tragic incident is the latest example of how ICE is making our communities less safe – with deadly consequences. Their reckless and dangerous actions are tearing apart families, violating due process, threatening public safety and stoking fear, both in Maine and throughout the country.

Enough is enough – it must end.

Going forward, the people of Maine deserve real answers about why lethal force was used against Johan, and accountability for those involved in his death.

As a member of the Legislature, I feel compelled to do everything in my power to speak out against the cruelty being inflicted by the federal government. I will continue to stand with our immigrant neighbors, who are particularly impacted by this violence.

Unfortunately, we don’t have the legal authority to make ICE leave Maine. That power lies with Congress – and I encourage you to reach out to members of our congressional delegation to let them know that ICE is not welcome here. I’ve included their office contact information below.

For those struggling to cope with this tragedy, please know that there are resources available that offer support. I’ve included some of this information below as well.

This is about more than just one tragedy. It’s about the kind of state and country we should be: one that values dignity and compassion over fear and division.

In these difficult times, please remember to take care of yourself, and each other. Don’t hesitate to reach out to me if there is any support that I can provide.﻿

﻿Sincerely,

Rep. Gary Friedmann

Serving House District 14

(207) 460-7362

﻿﻿Gary.Friedmann@legislature.maine.gov

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Support Johan’s Family

To help support Johan’s family during this difficult time, a GoFundMe has been established in his memory. Any donation, big or small, will be appreciated by his loved ones.

Support Maine’s Immigrant Community

Maine Immigrants’ Rights Coalition

Presente! Maine

The Maine Solidarity Fund

Project Relief

Help Coping with a Traumatic Event

StrengthenME is available to Mainers who find themselves struggling to cope with heightened levels of depression and anxiety, which often follow traumatic events like this one. If you or a loved one are in crisis, please call 988.

Contact Our Congressional Delegation

Senator Susan Collins

(202) 224-2523

Senator Angus King

(202) 224-5344

Congressman Jared Golden

(202) 225-2943