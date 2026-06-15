Paving the way for more unions

A union contract is a pathway to a better life. It secures fair wages, benefits, working conditions, and other workplace policies. Yet, when workers vote to form a union, corporations undermine them with bad-faith negotiating delays. That’s why I’m thrilled to announce that the House passed a bill I co-sponsored, the Faster Labor Contracts Act, which would stop corporations from dragging their feet to block unions from obtaining their first contract.

The bill passed the House with bipartisan support in a 230-193 vote.

The legislation, introduced by Congressman Donald Norcross (NJ-01), would require corporations to begin negotiations within 10 days of workers voting to form a union. If no contract is agreed within 90 days, the law would require mediation. And if mediation failed after 30 days, the dispute would be sent to binding arbitration to secure an initial contract.

Analysis by the Economic Policy Institute finds that corporations can negotiate quickly when they want to: For example, Starbucks has made its workers wait four and a half years, and counting, for a first union contract, but managed to negotiate a merger with Teavana in just 67 days. Amazon has made its workers wait 498 days for a contract so far but completed its blockbuster merger with Whole Foods in 123 days.

Four panels from the Maine Labor Mural at the Maine State Museum in Augusta

Federal law protects the right of workers to form a union but that right is meaningless if corporations can delay a contract indefinitely. I’m proud to have joined with Congressman Norcross to oppose these anti-union tactics and strengthen the promise of collective bargaining for American workers.

Balancing fiscal health with national security

Our nation’s fiscal health and national security, in this case our border security, are inextricably tied together. That’s why I voted against the Republicans’ fiscally irresponsible reconciliation bill that would have plowed nearly $70 billion of funds toward ICE and CBP, despite the agencies already sitting on enough funds to cover their operations

I support the men and women who enforce our nation’s immigration laws, but this partisan spending bill is irresponsible and unnecessary.

Last year, Congress gave the Department of Homeland Security a huge budget increase, with ICE in particular receiving more than seven times its usual appropriation. Given our nation’s already shaky fiscal footing, I see no reason to circumvent the normal annual budget process by throwing tens of billions of dollars at agencies that are already able to cover their costs well into the future.

The Republicans’ so-called “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” a party-line reconciliation bill passed last year, provided $65 billion to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and $75 billion to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Both sums far outpace prior years’ appropriations.

According to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), the agencies have so far spent only a fraction of these windfalls: ICE still has roughly 84 percent of the funds, while CBP still has roughly 62 percent.

Federal funds for rural communities

The Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC) provides economic development funds for rural communities. It’s a program I’ve supported for a long time, and I’m happy announce the following projects that received funding from the NBRC:

$2.5 million to Main Street Skowhegan to build Phase 2 of a timber-decked riverfront promenade that connects downtown businesses and neighborhoods to the Kennebec River and the Skowhegan River Park.

$1 million to the Town of Livermore Falls to rehabilitate 1.1 miles of failing sanitary sewer along Route 17.

$1 million to the Workforce Housing Coalition Western Maine Mountains to construct essential public sewer and roadway infrastructure enabling approximately 50 workforce housing units in Carrabassett Valley.

$1 million to Tree Street Youth to construct the 7,500-square-foot Canopy Center in Lewiston, offering affordable childcare, community meeting space, and youth workforce training.

$1 million to the Southern Aroostook Development Corporation to develop a modern forest-products manufacturing facility in the Houlton Industrial Park and lease it long-term to Kearney Pallet.

$1 million to the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry to construct a multi-use pedestrian and snowmobile bridge over the Sandy River, extending the 14-mile Whistle Stop Trail directly into downtown Farmington.

$902,938 to Brooksville Town House to build the town’s first all-tide public pier, landing and boat ramp at Betsy’s Cove in Buck’s Harbor.

$680,000 to Ashland Water & Sewer District to replace an essential water main that crosses the Aroostook River and serves 90 percent of the customer base.

$590,580 to the City of Calais to rebuild and extend the Calais Waterfront Walkway, connecting downtown to the Canadian border crossing and regional trail networks.

$520,000 to the Old Town Water District to improve water service for Old Town and the University of Maine.

$497,560 to IBEW Augusta Electric JATC to upgrade industry-standard lab equipment, modernize training rooms, and reduce cost barriers for first-year apprentices across rural Maine.

$485,000 to the Central Maine Growth Council to scale its hub-and-spoke commercialization engine, incubating 83 high-growth enterprises and creating 57 jobs across Kennebec and Somerset Counties.

$368,000 to the Spruce Mountain Education Fund to implement outdoor recreation infrastructure upgrades at the municipally owned ski area in Jay.

$360,210 to Northern Maine Development Commission, Inc. to launch Aroostook Rising, a two-year talent attraction and retention initiative addressing population decline and workforce shortages across the county.

$100,000 to the Town of Albion to conduct a feasibility study to redevelop its former elementary school into the Albion Community & Enterprise Center, serving seven rural towns.

$80,000 to the City of Augusta to conduct a feasibility study for marina and docking infrastructure on the Kennebec River that prioritizes ADA access, safety and community.

I want to hear from you. My offices are available to hear you suggestions, comments, ideas, questions or concerns.

Bangor Office: 6 State Street, Suite 101, Bangor ME 04401. Phone: (207) 249-7400

Caribou Office: 7 Hatch Drive, Suite 230, Caribou ME 04736. Phone: (207) 492-6009

Lewiston Office: 179 Lisbon Street, Lewiston ME 04240. Phone: (207) 241-6767

Washington Office: 1107 Longworth HOB, Washington DC 20515. Phone: (202) 225-6306

It is my pleasure to serve you in Congress. Please continue to provide me with your crucial perspective and experiences.

If you were forwarded this email and would like to get my newsletter directly to your inbox, you can sign-up here.

Share

Leave a comment