Dear Neighbor,

June is Pride Month – a time to celebrate our LGBTQ+ neighbors, family members and friends. Every Mainer deserves to live with dignity and respect, regardless of who they love or how they identify.

Unfortunately, the fight for equality is far from over. We’ve seen states across the country continue to try and walk back the rights that the LGBTQ+ community has long fought for, including numerous attempts here in the Maine Legislature.

I have remained firm in my commitment to defending the freedoms and fundamental rights of LGBTQ+ Mainers, and I will continue to fight to make Maine a safer, more equitable state for all who call it home.

Throughout Pride Month, communities across Maine are hosting events celebrating our LGBTQ+ family, friends and neighbors. You can find a full list of statewide events here.

As always, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me with questions or concerns, or if there is any support that I can provide.﻿

﻿Sincerely,

Rep. Gary Friedmann

Serving House District 14

(207) 460-7362

﻿﻿Gary.Friedmann@legislature.maine.gov

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IN THE NEWS

Last fall, I sent a letter to the Department of the Interior expressing my dismay that signs acknowledging the Wabanaki territory, history and the current impacts of climate change were being removed from Acadia State Park. Several of my colleagues signed on to this letter, and for months we have continued to advocate that the signs be reposted so visitors can understand the park’s cultural and environmental significance.

Just this week, those signs were finally put back up. Read or listen to this article in the Portland Press Herald sharing more details about the signs and the fight to put them back up.

NEED HELP WITH A STATE ISSUE

My job doesn’t end when the Legislature adjourns. If you’re having trouble navigating a state agency, waiting on benefits or just don’t know where to turn — my office is a good place to start. Constituent services is one of the most meaningful parts of my work as your state representative, and I take it seriously.

You can email me at Gary.Friedmann@legislature.maine.gov or reach my office at (207) 460-7362.

FAIR SEASON IS BACK

Nothing says Maine summer like an agricultural fair. From livestock shows to homemade pie competitions, fairs are a fun way to connect with neighbors and celebrate the people who grow our food.

Find the full fair schedule through October from the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.

SUMMER OUTDOOR RESOURCES

For anyone planning to spend time outside, the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry has an abundance of helpful resources, including tips for camping and hiking and links to best practices for taking care of our local environment. They also have a search tool to find upcoming activities and events at state parks across Maine, which you can find here.

Additionally, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has resources on boating safety for those planning to be out on the water. And the Maine CDC hashelpful information about how to reduce your exposure to ticks and prevent tick-borne diseases.

CONGRATULATIONS TO OUR HANCOCK COUNTRY TEACHER OF THE YEAR

Micheal Brzezowski from Pemetic Elementary School has been named the 2026 Hancock County Teacher of the Year — and it’s well deserved. Thank you to every educator who shows up for students, day in and day out. You make a difference.

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