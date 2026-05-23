BAR HARBOR—There will be a Middle School Science Symposium at the MDI Bio Lab on May 29 through Andrew Simon’s work with Healthy Acadia.

There will be over 120 local students from five different schools presenting more than 50 different projects to one another. The students are in grades 5-8.

The collaboration has involved months of planning of Mount Desert Island region science teachers, youth advocates from organizations such as Healthy Acadia JustME for JustUs, and the MDI Bio Lab.

Projects focus on climate change and environmental science. Ruth Poland will be the keynote speaker and there will be activities led by MDI High School and the College of the Atlantic students in an event meant to highlight the work of the younger students and build connections.

The event will go from 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. and it's at the Maren Auditorium and Dahlgren Hall at the Bio Lab.

For information, contact Andrew Simon from Healthy Acadia at andrew.simon@healthyacadia.org.

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