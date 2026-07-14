MOUNT DESERT — The Mount Desert Festival of Chamber Music is busy with its tasks to install itself at Neighborhood House, Northeast Harbor, for the summer. Staff is delivering the piano and selling tickets. Musicians are rehearsing, traveling, and looking for a great restaurant on the island.

The Festival is about to begin its 2026 season, as music director and pianist Todd Crow arrives for a five-week engagement to perform with some of the world’s most renowned string quartets and artists. Concerts start July 21 at 7:30 pm with the Brentano Quartet, ending their current North American tour with this appearance. The Quartet is named for Antonie Brentano, whom many scholars consider to be Beethoven’s “Immortal Beloved,” the intended recipient of his famous love confession. Beethoven is on the program, including the String Quartet in E minor, Op. 59, No. 2.

This concert is special to the festival; it is underwritten with a legacy gift from the estates of Margaret and Robert Williams, residents of Southwest Harbor and Pennsylvania and is presented in gratitude to the Williams’ Family.

The Season then moves to July 28, for a treasured tradition. Music director Todd Crow appears with his friends Stephanie Chase, violin, Dov Scheindlin, viola, Mark Shuman, cello, adding double bassist Nina Bernat. This means Crow’s group this season will play works for all five string voices and recently completed rehearsals in New York. The group will perform piano quintets by Ralph Vaughan Williams and Schubert (his beloved “Trout” quintet), and the program opens with Crow and Scheindlin featured in Clara Schumann’s Three Romances for viola and piano. The festival continues the next three Tuesdays: August 4, with the Grammy award winning Parker Quartet, August 11, the Escher Quartet, and August 18 the Ariel Quartet and clarinetist Moran Katz.

The Festival is a 63-year summer tradition and enjoys passionate local support. Half the expected audience purchased advance tickets for all five concerts. Advance purchases are recommended and buy tickets at www.mtdesertfestival.org/buy/ or visit the box office at Neighborhood House: Mondays, 12-4 pm and Tuesdays, 4:30 pm until the concert begins. If it’s Tuesday this summer, see us at Neighborhood House, 1 Kimball Road, Northeast Harbor. Always Classic.

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