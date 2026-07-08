Bar Harbor Story

Bar Harbor Story

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Laura Grier's avatar
Laura Grier
2h

If Mt Desert hasn’t done a re assessment in 20 years why has the value of my house for tax purposes gone up steadily in the past few years? How is that different?

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