T he Bagaduce Northern New England Ensembleplays at the MDI Historical Society’s 2024Baked Bean Supper.Photo courtesy MDI Historical Society

MOUNT DESERT — The Mount Desert Island Historical Society will hold its 96th Annual Meeting, Potluck & Concert on Thursday, August 20, 2026, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Neighborhood House, 1 Kimball Rd, Northeast Harbor. The event is free and open to the public.

The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with the Society’s Annual Meeting, a brief look back at the past year and ahead at what’s next; voting on Society business is limited to current members. Around 6:00 p.m., the gathering shifts to a community potluck supper, followed by live music and dancing with The Bagaduce Northern New England Ensemble, a spirited nine-piece band that captures the infectious sound of Maine’s rural dance halls from the 19th and 20th centuries.

“It’s been a remarkable year, thanks to the passion of our members, community, visitors, and researchers who make our work so meaningful in preserving and telling the island’s stories,” said Lisa Taplin Murray, Assistant Director of the Mount Desert Island Historical Society. “There’s no more fitting way to thank our community than with a public supper and The Bagaduce Ensemble’s traditional Maine fiddle music, whose members include former Society Director Tim Garrity.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring a dish to share and their dancing shoes. Advance registration is encouraged and available at mdihistory.org/events.

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