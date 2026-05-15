BAR HARBOR – The Mount Desert Island Photo Club is pleased to present its 12th annual photo exhibit, showcasing the talents of its members. The exhibit will be on display throughout June 2026 in the Mellon Room of the Northeast Harbor Library. This year’s exhibit promises a diverse collection of photographs capturing the essence of Mount Desert Island and beyond.

An opening reception will be held on Monday, June 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Mellon Room. The public is invited to meet the photographers, view the exhibit, and enjoy light refreshments.

The MDI Photo Club is a group of passionate photographers dedicated to the “enjoyment, mastery, and furtherance of the art of photography through cooperation, eﬀort, and good fellowship.” We are a welcoming group of photographers of all skill levels. We meet monthly from September to May for presentations, photo sharing, and outings. Anyone interested in photography, no matter their skill level and type of gear they use to take pictures (ﬁlm, digital, phone, camera), are welcome to join the club.

For more information:

Contact the MDI Photo Club: contact@mdiphotoclub.org Contact the Northeast Harbor Library: talktous@nehlibrary.org

Share

Leave a comment