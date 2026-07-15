NORTHEAST HARBOR– Mount Desert Nursing Association (MDNA) is excited to host its 10th Annual Stethoscope Open Golf Tournament at the Northeast Harbor Golf Club on Saturday, September 12. This milestone event will bring together 25 teams of golfers for a day of friendly competition, community spirit, and philanthropy, all in support of MDNA’s mission of providing compassionate, high-quality healthcare in the home.

Proceeds from the tournament help ensure that residents of Mount Desert Island, Trenton, Lamoine, and the surrounding islands continue to have access to skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and other essential home health services, regardless of their ability to pay.

MDNA is grateful for the generous support of this year’s major sponsors, S.R. Tracy and Marcy MacKinnon. The organization is currently seeking additional major sponsors and hole sponsors to help make this year’s tournament a success. Sponsorship opportunities provide valuable community recognition while directly supporting local healthcare services.

To learn more about registering a golf team or sponsorships to support the 10th Annual Stethoscope Open, visit www.mountdesertnursing.org or call Megan at 207-276-5184.

Mount Desert Nursing Association is a nonprofit organization providing in-home nursing care, physical therapy, and occupational therapy to residents of Mount Desert Island, Trenton, Lamoine, and the surrounding islands. Now in its 76th year of serving the community, MDNA made more than 4,200 home visits last year and provided medical and adaptive equipment to more than 160 residents through its free Loan Closet program. MDNA remains committed to ensuring that every neighbor has access to quality care at home, regardless of their financial circumstances.

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