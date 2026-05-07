NORTHEAST HARBOR—Mount Desert Nursing Association (MDNA) is proud to recognize an extraordinary outpouring of community generosity that has made possible a complete refresh of its Durable Medical Equipment Lending Library, an essential resource for residents across Mount Desert Island, Trenton, and Lamoine.

Located at MDNA’s headquarters on Summit Road, the equipment loan program provides community members with access to critical medical and adaptive equipment—free of charge—helping individuals remain safe, comfortable, and independent in their homes. As demand for these resources has grown, so too has the need for a more functional and welcoming space.

That need was recently met through the leadership and generosity of local community members and businesses. Following a visit and conversation with Sam and Emily Burr of S.R. Tracy, a vision emerged to renovate the lower-level space that houses the program. Sam Burr mobilized a network of local partners, coordinating donated labor and materials to bring the project to life.

Thanks to contributions from Sam Burr of S.R. Tracy, Wayne Farnsworth of Hammond Lumber, Bob Falt of Falt Builders, Jason Young, Master Electrician, Benjamin Moore, and many others, the space has been fully transformed into a bright, clean, and accessible environment—at no cost to MDNA.

“This project is a powerful reflection of what community looks like,” said Amy McVety, Executive Director of MDNA. “The generosity, time, and talent that went into this renovation ensure that our neighbors can access the equipment they need with dignity and ease.”

The refreshed space will allow MDNA to better serve the growing number of individuals who rely on the program each year, further strengthening its mission to provide compassionate, in-home care and support.

“For me, moments like this reaffirm why I returned home,” McVety added. “This community shows up for one another in extraordinary ways, and we are deeply grateful.”

The Mount Desert Nursing Association (MDNA) is a nonprofit organization providing in-home nursing care, physical therapy, and occupational therapy to the people of Mount Desert Island, Trenton, and Lamoine. This year, they celebrate their 77th year of caring for homebound patients. For more information, visit www.mountdesertnursing.org.

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