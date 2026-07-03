Mount Desert Public Works Director Brian Henkel file photo.

The Bar Harbor Story is generously sponsored by Thrive Juice Bar & Kitchen.

MOUNT DESERT—In a speedy special meeting that lasted less than three minutes, the Mount Desert Selectboard approved a slightly tweaked treasurer’s warrant for the town this week.

The June 29 meeting might have been even quicker, but new board member David MacDonald wanted to be sure what and why they were voting.

“We did not have invoices from Bar Harbor Bank in time for the last meeting to give you the right amount,” explained Town Clerk Claire Woolfolk.

Most of the items are fixed amounts.

“So I could have just grabbed last year’s except there’s one that isn’t, of course. So rather than being inaccurate, we said we got to wait till we know for sure,” she explained.

The items were debt service, general assistance, and the Gray Cow parking area.

The warrant is now $1,744,106.07.

NEXT MEETING

The July 6 meeting will likely be a bit busier. Durlin Lunt might be appointed to the housing authority and Jesse Hartson might be appointed to fill one of the vacant seats on the MDIHS Board of Trustees. There are multiple liquor licenses up for renewal. The board will review an assessing proposal, and funds for a security camera system at the Seal Harbor Pier.

SOMESVILLE COOLING STATION

Due to the high heat index, the Somesville Union Meeting House will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today July 2 and tomorrow July 3 as a cooling center. Please remember to stay hydrated!

Somesville Union Meeting House is located at 1134 Main St., Somesville. The telephone is 207-244-9260.

LINKS TO LEARN MORE

Special meeting agenda

Upcoming July 6 meeting agenda

CORRECTION: *At 9:48 a.m., Friday, July 3, we corrected Select Board to Selectboard. It’s the holiday weekend and apparently we both forgot that Mount Desert uses one word for its governing body. Many apologies.

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