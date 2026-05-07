BAR HARBOR—The town’s contractor will be replacing a curb stop for a water service line on Mount Desert Street on Friday, May 8 from 6 am to 6 pm. Mount Desert Street will be temporarily closed to through traffic from 64 to 68 Mount Desert Street. Vehicles will detour around the closure via Spring Street and Shannon Way during this time.

If you have any questions, please email water@barharbormaine.gov or call 1-207-288-3555.

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