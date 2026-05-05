MOUNT DESERT—Please attend the annual Open-Floor Town Meeting tonight at The Neighborhood House. We do need a quorum to hold the meeting or the meeting will have to be postponed to a date-certain.

The Neighborhood house will be hosting a community cafe prior to the Town Meeting at 5:00PM all are welcome!

The election results are as follows:

For Selectman, two members for a term of three years each:

John Macauley # votes: 85 - ELECTED

David MacDonald # votes: 91 - ELECTED

Blanks and scattered write-in votes: 24

For School Board, one member for a term of three years:

Katherine Dube # votes: 94 - ELECTED

Blanks and scattered write-in votes # votes: 6

For School District Trustee, one member for a term of one year:

Write-in # votes: 0 - ELECTED

Blanks and scattered write-in votes # votes: 100

For School District Trustee, one member for a term of three years:

Write-in # votes: 0 - ELECTED

Blanks and scattered write-in votes # votes: 100

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