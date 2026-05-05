Mount Desert Town Meeting is Tonight!
Press release
MOUNT DESERT—Please attend the annual Open-Floor Town Meeting tonight at The Neighborhood House. We do need a quorum to hold the meeting or the meeting will have to be postponed to a date-certain.
The Neighborhood house will be hosting a community cafe prior to the Town Meeting at 5:00PM all are welcome!
The election results are as follows:
For Selectman, two members for a term of three years each:
John Macauley # votes: 85 - ELECTED
David MacDonald # votes: 91 - ELECTED
Blanks and scattered write-in votes: 24
For School Board, one member for a term of three years:
Katherine Dube # votes: 94 - ELECTED
Blanks and scattered write-in votes # votes: 6
For School District Trustee, one member for a term of one year:
Write-in # votes: 0 - ELECTED
Blanks and scattered write-in votes # votes: 100
For School District Trustee, one member for a term of three years:
Write-in # votes: 0 - ELECTED
Blanks and scattered write-in votes # votes: 100