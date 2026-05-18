HANCOCK COUNTY — Please join us in Bucksport or Bar Harbor for Fund-Raiser—a weekend of camaraderie and laughter across Hancock County.

Who doesn’t need a good laugh right about now?

We’ll be screening one of our favorite classic political comedies at two local cinemas: a 90’s film starring Kevin Kline and Sigourney Weaver about a good-guy presidential imposter who takes over from a crooked commander-in-chief and inspires a nation.

Post-Screening Wine Tasting Social

After our film screenings, we’ll be gathering nearby for a wine tasting! Come for the film and tasting, or just join us for the tasting! (Tickets sold separately.)

In Bucksport, we’ll be sipping wine at The Phoenix Cafe. In Bar Harbor, we’ll be gathering at Cafe This Way.

Movie and Wine Tastings Reservations

Spaces are limited and tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Some may be available at the door, but we encourage you to reserve your spot early.

Your $25 donation will go to electing Maine Democrats up and down the ballot this November!

Bar Harbor

May 31, Reel Pizza Cinerama, 33 Kennebec Place, Bar Harbor

Doors open: 12:00 pm, show starts 1:00 pm

Reserve Your Spot

May 31, Cafe This Way, 14.5 Mount Desert St., Bar Harbor

3-5:00 pm

Reserve Your Spot

Share

Leave a comment