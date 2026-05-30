Dear Frenchboro Residents,



Under a grant from the state Community Resilience Partnership, the Municipal Advisory council initiated a process last year to identify challenges to Frenchboro’s resiliency in the face of changing economic, social and environmental conditions, and to begin to formulate strategies and action plans to address these challenges. This process was significantly driven by our resiliency coordinator, Courtney Cease of The Musson Group, background information from staff of The Island Institute and most importantly input from the community. A draft Resiliency Plan outlining for consideration key issues, projects and priorities was circulated over the winter.



Continued community engagement is crucial to identifying the top priorities to be tackled and to providing direction for future efforts. Two major infrastructure challenges -- dredging and head of the harbor repair and improvements -- are underway. Another significant challenge due to changes on the waterfront is the lack of access to the island for residents and visitors, and the dearth of amenities.

The Municipal Advisory Council invites you to a potluck and community brainstorming session regarding waterfront access and amenities for both residents and visitors. Together, we’ll explore what this means for the town’s future stability, discuss examples from other island communities, and consider actionable ways to strengthen the long-term viability of Frenchboro. The meeting will be held before the annual town meeting to make it more accessible for all residents.



Frenchboro Community Discussion: Waterfront Access and Amenities for Residents and Visitors



Date: Wednesday, June 17

Location: Town Building

Schedule:

1:00 PM — Potluck Lunch

1:30 PM — Community Discussion

3:00 PM — Potluck Dessert & Conversation

4:00 PM — Annual Town Meeting

We’ll explore questions such as:

How could the waterfront area better support the local economy and island life?

What improvements in waterfront access and amenities would the community like to see (if any)?

What kind of visitor access and tourism is right for Frenchboro?

What other ideas and opportunities could help strengthen Frenchboro’s future?

While the meeting will focus on the waterfront, we will also touch on the broader resilience planning effort currently underway. The meeting will again be facilitated by Courtney Cease.



Please see the poster below. We hope you will join us for the potluck and to engage in this important sharing of ideas, concerns, and vision for Frenchboro’s future.



Sincerely,

The Municipal Advisory Council

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