BAR HARBOR — Was it Miss Scarlet in the Library with the Lead Pipe? Or Professor Plum in the Conservatory with the Wrench? Mount Desert Island High School Drama is thrilled to announce its upcoming production of Sandy Rustin’s “Clue,” the hilarious farce-meets-murder-mystery based on the classic Hasbro board game and the screenplay of the iconic 1985 movie by Jonathan Lynn.

Directed by MDI Drama veteran director Mark Puglisi, this high-energy production invites audiences to remote Boddy Manor where, on a dark and stormy night, six mysterious guests assemble for a night they’ll never forget. When their host turns up dead, the iconic and colorful cast—Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, and Colonel Mustard—with the aid of Wadsworth the butler, must race to find the killer as the body count stacks up.

“Clue” is a masterclass in comedic timing and physical theater that allows an opportunity for student actors to bring these larger-than-life characters to the stage. It’s a fast-paced, ‘whodunnit’ that will keep the audience laughing and guessing until the final curtain.

Director Mark Puglisi chose to direct “Clue” “in part because the play demands a wide range of skills—from precise comedic timing to developing and committing to over-the-top characters. It’s also a fast-paced, hilarious show, which marks a change from some of the more serious productions I’ve directed in the past. This felt like the right moment to embrace something lighter. The times call for a little silliness, and “Clue” delivers that.”

Puglisi praised the show’s ensemble focus: “[The show] depends on how well the cast works together, coordinating both speech and movement with precision. At the same time, our technical elements—sound and lighting—are essential to the storytelling. The set design functions almost as a character in itself, with its many rooms appearing and disappearing just as on the game board. Thus, the technical crew and actors have to [work] together.”

Audiences have three opportunities to catch the mystery at MDI High School’s Higgins-Demas Theater: Friday, May 29 at 7:00 PM and two performances on Saturday, May 30 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM.

General admission tickets are sold exclusively at the door before each performance: adults are $10 and students and seniors are $5.

Clue is guaranteed to be a comedy whodunnit that will leave both fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out…WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!

Please visit MDIDRAMA.ORG for more information.

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