BAR HARBOR — At the Jesup Memorial Library on July 30th, mystery authors Jule Selbo, Rob Kelley, Moe Claire, and Matt Cost will work together with the audience to create a mystery on the spot! Attendees will be asked to fill out five slips of paper upon entering the library including a character name, possible occupations, a setting for the mystery, a weapon that was used, and the motive for the murder. Yes, there will be a murder. These slips of paper will be dropped into the corresponding bag for the authors to pull from and create a mystery, with audience participation, creating a mystery from scratch from beginning to end. The authors will share insights into their processes throughout the program.

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