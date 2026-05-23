Nathan’s Bio

I was born in Bar Harbor, grew up in Seal Harbor, and graduated from MDI High School. After serving in the Air Force for four years, I returned home and spent 29 years in public service, including 22 years as Bar Harbor’s Police Chief. Through that experience, I learned to see situations from many angles, and I developed a strong understanding of how our town government operates and how its decisions affect both residents and businesses. With the experience of recent years, owning Emery’s Cottages, I can now bring the perspective of a small business owner as well.

QUESTIONS FOR CANDIDATES

Why are you running? (We asked this last year, but I think it’s really important to ask again. Do you have any ideas for increasing revenue to the town and alleviating the tax burden on property owners? Do you have any ideas for decreasing expenses?)

I am running for Town Council (again) because I still believe Bar Harbor can and must return to fiscal responsibility. Continued increases in spending—including new personnel, expanded vehicle fleets, and funding to outside organizations—have placed a growing burden on taxpayers already dealing with inflation pressures. I will work to ensure that all town spending is necessary, efficient, equitable, and accountable.

I also think the Town should work collaboratively with other municipalities in similar situations to advocate for a more equitable revenue-sharing formula with the State. Many communities, including ours, contribute significantly to state coffers yet receive disproportionately little in return. At the county level, our island pays approximately 39% of the county tax levy while receiving far fewer services than mainland towns that pay much less and utilize county services more heavily. Most important, however, we need to control our own spending. True long-term financial health requires a serious effort to reduce Town government expenses through greater efficiency and prioritizing essential services.

What skills do you bring to the table?

From my work as police chief, I learned to listen and gained years of insight into the many moving parts of the town budget—how all its departments have to work together as they do their separate jobs. Though some of the staff have changed, the basic economics of town governance and budgeting remain the same. We owe it to taxpayers to be careful about approving dream spending when most residents live in a harder financial reality. It’s their money after all and their town. I believe I can bring a seasoned realism to the council.

What is it about Bar Harbor that you love?

Bar Harbor is home. It’s not just a destination—for many, it’s our home. If we want to protect it, we need careful planning, responsible budgeting, and balanced decision-making.

What do you think is the most important issue facing Bar Harbor? What are some things that you feel like the town should be focusing on but isn’t?

We need to restore balance between our business and residential communities. While growth has brought opportunity, it’s sometimes left year-round residents feeling overlooked. All future decisions should be made with this in mind to better reflect the needs of both.

Housing remains a priority, but solutions must be realistic and sustainable given our limited space and high property values. I am committed to protecting the housing we already have, while being open to smart partnerships with developers and neighboring towns to create more housing options. I believe the town should actively explore putting resources into effective programs that address these challenges.

Finally, I’m glad to see attention turned to the water quality in the Northeast Creek watershed—protecting the environment must remain central to future decisions.

What have you done for yourself that you’re the most proud of? What have you done for the community that you’re the most proud of? What’s a question that I should be asking you that I’m not asking?

This year marks my seventh consecutive year without a drink. Coming to terms with my problem, I’ve experienced personal growth like no other time in my life—every day feels like a reward. I’ve learned from past mistakes and how to be in the present and take life on its own terms. I’m ready to give back to the community again.

Share

Leave a comment