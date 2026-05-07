AUGUSTA – Maine has created a Defense and Manufacturing Training Fund (“Training Fund”) to disperse nearly $8 million awarded by the U.S. Department of Labor, to train new and upskill current workers in defense shipbuilding and advanced manufacturing sectors.

The State Workforce Development Board (SWDB), in partnership with the Maine Department of Labor, the Maine Defense Industry Alliance (MDIA), the Manufacturers Association of Maine (MAME), industry leaders, education providers, and other state agencies, established the Training Fund to directly support employer-driven skills training for new hires and incumbent workers. The SWDB will be formally launching the Training Fund at MAME’s 2026 Summit.

Funded by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA), the fund will support employers in critical industries by investing in the skills training necessary to bolster the workforce and embrace technological innovation. The Training Fund will support upskilling for new and incumbent workers for eligible skilled trades occupations and digital competencies, including expanded support for registered apprenticeship as a proven model for workforce training, advancement and retention. Thirteen other states were also awarded funds, for a combined total of $80+ million.

“Maine’s Training Fund will support training in the defense shipbuilding and advanced manufactured industries,” said Christopher Quint, Director of the State Workforce Development Board. “The Training Fund, which is one part of a larger sector strategy for the defense and manufacturing industries, will be instrumental in building the skilled trades workforce to address critical gaps and expand the digital competencies of workers to ensure Maine employers can compete and take advantage of new technologies.”

“The launch of the Defense and Manufacturing Training Fund is a critical step in strengthening Maine’s workforce and supporting industries that power our economy,” said Maine Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner, Mike Duguay. “By helping companies invest in the training of both new hires and current workers, this program will expand opportunities in the skilled trades while preparing Maine people for an increasingly AI-ready manufacturing and defense sector.”

“Maine’s manufacturing sector is a cornerstone of both our economy and our national security,” said Commissioner Laura Fortman. “No industry trains more apprentices in Maine than manufacturing. In collaboration with the Maine Community College System and Maine Maritime Academy, Bath Iron Works, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, and Pratt & Whitney trained 1,723 registered apprentices in 2024 - many of whom are working good-paying union jobs. These investments are building the skilled workforce that keeps Maine competitive and our nation secure.”

“This investment is a major step forward for Maine’s manufacturing and defense industries,” said John Lewis, Executive Director of the Manufacturers Association of Maine (MAME). “MAME continues to expand awareness of manufacturing careers across the state, which will help ensure this training investment reaches and benefits more Maine people. We’re proud to partner with the SWDB and the Maine Defense Industry Alliance to strengthen our workforce and build opportunity.”

“The Maine Defense Industry Alliance congratulates the State Workforce Development Board on securing this funding to serve and support Maine’s defense-related manufacturers and suppliers. MDIA looks forward to strengthening Maine’s workforce through its continued collaboration to establish industry-driven skills training for new hires and incumbent workers,” said Andy Roy, Executive Director of the Maine Defense Industry Alliance.

The Training Fund will reimburse employers for eligible training investments, up to $8,000 per worker and with an annual cap of $250,000 per employer. Employers are encouraged to learn more and apply here: https://www.worksourcemaine.com/training-fund. Applications will be reviewed starting June 1.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s press release can be found here: https://www.dol.gov/newsroom/releases/eta/eta20250930

The Defense and Manufacturing Training Fund is supported by the U.S. Department of Labor. A total of $7.9M, 100 percent of the Training Fund, is financed with federal funds.

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