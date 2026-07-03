Via NEH library



NORTHEAST HARBOR – On Wednesday, July 15th at 5:30 p.m. the Northeast Harbor Library will host photographer Buddy Doyle along with Martha Dudman and Jan Coates for a conversation about the importance of literature in our lives and the joy of reading.

Doyle has traveled the state capturing images of Mainers reading. He has compiled his photos into two volumes, and the most recent, Maine’s Still Reading: Images and Essays Celebrating Literary Culture in the Pine Tree State, was published earlier this year.

Doyle will be joined by contributors Jan Coates, founding executive director of Island Readers and Writers, and Martha Tod Dudman, MDI-based author whose memoir Augusta, Gone was adapted into an award-winning Lifetime production.

An enthusiastic sequel to the book Where Maine Reads, Maine’s Still Reading features 50 new portraits by Buddy Doyle, capturing Mainers of all backgrounds curled up with their latest read in Adirondack chairs by the water, porch hammocks and armchairs in front of the fire. Each portrait includes original reflections from the readers themselves, sharing not just where they read, but why these moments and places matter to them.



The volume goes beyond portraits to become your guide to Maine’s literary landscape. Readers will discover a complete library “bucket list” featuring over 200 libraries worth visiting across the state, and get reading recommendations directly from their fellow Mainers.

Books will be available for sale and signing. A portion of the proceeds from each sale go to support the Maine Library Association.

Register at nehlibrary.org/events or by calling 207-276-3333.