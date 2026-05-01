Carolyn Ball via USM

SOUTHWEST HARBOR—It’s only in a few places—all related to the town’s working waterfront—but paid parking in Southwest Harbor is still taking up a lot of energy and work for the the town’s volunteer boards and staff.

After some worries from members of the public, at the Select Board’s first meeting and approval this week, the new plan passed.

That means that, most likely, beginning in June, there will be paid parking kiosk systems at Manset Pier, Upper Town Dock, Lower Town Dock, and the lower portions of Clark Point Road near Hamilton Marine.

The day after the plan was approved, the Select Board clarified that parking permit fees ($20 per year) are optional rather than mandatory for mooring holders and other harbor permit holders.

“At your meeting last night, there was a lot of discussion and certainly a lot of work done on the parking management system. One of the things that was discussed were mooring holders that had been through the process with the Army Corp of Engineers, and it was suggested that the owner or user may not require parking services,” Town Manager Karen Reddersen said. “I don't believe the intent of your motion was that if you weren't using the parking lots that you would have to pay that $20.”

Select Board member Natasha Johnson said a family member was a mooring holder. Select Board member Rob Norwood is also a mooring holder. There was no conflict of interest vote for either board member.

The board noted that the previous night’s motion had been interpreted as mandatory, which prompted this clarification.

A motion passed 5-0 establishing a voluntary $20 annual parking permit fee for commercial fishermen, sternmen, mooring owners, dinghy permit holders, Greening Island residents, and commercial users who wish to obtain parking in Southwest Harbor kiosk-designated parking lots.

Harbor Committee member Ryan Donague said “It’s already complicated enough. I think give it a year and see how things settle out before you decide that you want to create more if, ands, or buts in this program.”

“I agree with Ryan, but I also think, uh, what you have done is very progressive. I think it's the right move,” Harbor Committee Chair Nicholas Madeira said.

That amount raised will help cover the software for the kiosks that allows self-registration, which costs approximately $12,000. It allows for people to buy parking passes without going into the town office.

WHAT HAPPENED AT THE FIRST SELECT BOARD MEETING THIS WEEK

At the previous meeting, long-term marine parking at the Manset and Upper Town Dock was approved 4-1. The cost is $50 each day of use.

Overnight parking for lodgings and rentals on the shore was approved in those areas for $10 each night in the areas.

The parking kiosks will be $3 an hour between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. The first 15 minutes are free so that users can do errands. The users still, however, have to enter their license plates into the parking system to receive that grace period.

There is no paid parking for July 4; it will be free on that day. The cost of parking violations will raise from $20/$25 to $52 for all violations except for handicap parking violations, which has a state maximum fee of $500.

The town anticipates discussing the changes and refining the policy in the future.

NEW FIRE DEPARTMENT RADIOS AND PAGERS

The Select Board approved a replacement radios and pagers for the town’s fire department.

“I‘d say the last two or three years, we’ve been working to come up with a plan to replace our pagers and radios,” said Fire Chief Tom Chisholm.

Most of the portable radios that firefighters use were purchased in 2004 through a federal grant.

“Part of that grant says that if awarded the grant, you come up with a different means to replace them when the time comes,” Chief Chisholm explained.

“So we got over 20 years out of a thing that we use pretty heavily and holding up pretty well with the replacement parts and some of the technology has kind of gone by the wayside,” he continued.

The replacements cost just under $50,000, which is covered by the fire department equipment capital improvement project line.

LIQUOR LICENSE

A liquor license and special amusement permit was renewed for the Café Drydock at 357 Main Street.

CAROLYN BALL

It was Carolyn Ball’s last week of Select Board meetings. At the end of Wednesday’s meeting, Ball posed with fellow Select Board members for a photo. The night before, several talked about her service to the town.

“So I want to say personally, and I'm sure other people will agree, thank you very much for all of your many years of service on the boards and the select boards for the town of Southwest Harbor,” said Natasha Johnson. “I have learned a lot from you.”

Ball has served multiple terms both on the Select Board and Warrant Committee.

TOWN MEETING AND ELECTION

The open town meeting will be at 7 p.m. at Pemetic Elementary School’s auditorium on May 4.

On May 5, voters elect town officers by ballot.

Voters will decide on two members of the Select Board for a three-year term; two members of the Superintending School Committee for a three-year term; and one member of the Board of Trustees of the Mount Desert Island Regional High School for a three-year term.

Select Board candidates are Tom Benson, Kalie Hess, Melanie Lisy, and Chapin McFarland. Our profiles for them are here.

Clifford Noyes and Maria Spallino are running without opposition to return to their school board seats.

There is no name on the ballot for the High School Board of Trustees.

The polls shall be open from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday May 5, 2026, at the Southwest Harbor Fire Station at 250 Main Street in Southwest Harbor.

LINKS TO LEARN MORE

2026 Town Meeting Warrant

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NOW AVAILABLE! 2026 Annual Town Meeting Absentee Ballots

Click here to view sample ballot



FY27 Draft Budget



MDIRSS Reorganization Plan



Town Garage Project Cost Breakdown



Maine Community Development Block Grant Program Environmental Review Notice of Intent to Request A Release of Funds

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