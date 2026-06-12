BAR HARBOR — The Town of Bar Harbor has completed the installation of a new gangway at the Town Pier, improving access to the floating dock while replacing aging waterfront infrastructure.

The project was completed without the use of local property tax dollars. Funding was secured through a State of Maine Small Harbor Improvement Program (SHIP) grant, supplemented by a one-time $30,000 contribution from American Cruise Lines (ACL) under the terms of its agreement with the Town.

The new gangway represents a significant upgrade over the previous structure. At 80 feet in length and 5 feet in width, the new gangway is substantially larger than the former 50-foot gangway, providing improved access and operational flexibility for users of the facility.

The Town Pier has long served as an important public waterfront asset supporting a variety of recreational, commercial, marine, and passenger transportation activities. These diverse uses help generate partnerships, grants, user fees, and other outside funding opportunities that support the maintenance and improvement of public infrastructure while reducing reliance on local property taxes.

Town officials noted that projects such as the new gangway demonstrate the value of leveraging outside funding sources and public-private partnerships to invest in community infrastructure.

The one-time ACL contribution used for this project is separate from and in addition to any passenger fees paid under existing agreements. Passenger fees continue to be collected and accounted for independently.

As one of Bar Harbor’s primary public waterfront facilities, the Town Pier provides access to the harbor for residents, visitors, boaters, commercial operators, and transportation services. The new gangway will help ensure the facility remains safe, functional, and capable of serving the community’s waterfront needs for years to come.

The Town extends its appreciation to the State of Maine and ACL for their partnership in helping make the project possible and for their continued investment in Bar Harbor’s waterfront infrastructure.

Share

Leave a comment