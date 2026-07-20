AUGUSTA – A series of new Maine labor laws take effect July 29, 2026.

Together, the measures modernize Maine’s labor laws by expanding workplace protections, clarifying employer responsibilities, strengthening enforcement where appropriate and investing in workforce development and workplace safety. The Department is committed to helping both workers and employers understand these changes and successfully implement the new requirements.

“Working people should not have to choose between protecting their rights and protecting their livelihoods,” said Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman. “Workers deserve to know what a job pays, understand when they are being monitored, pursue better opportunities without unreasonable restrictions, and recover the wages they have earned when the law is violated. These new laws also provide greater clarity for employers and help ensure a level playing field so businesses that follow the law are not placed at a competitive disadvantage. Together, they reinforce Maine’s commitment to fair and competitive workplaces.”

Pay Transparency

LD 54 – An Act to Require Employers to Disclose Pay Ranges and Maintain Records of Employees’ Pay Historiesestablishes new pay transparency requirements.

Beginning July 29, employers with 10 or more employees must include the anticipated pay range in advertisements for available positions. Current employees may also request the pay range for their position. Employers must maintain records concerning employee positions and pay history during employment and for three years after separation.

Employer Surveillance

LD 61 – An Act to Regulate Employer Surveillance to Protect Workers establishes new notice and privacy requirements regarding electronic workplace surveillance.

Employers that engage in covered forms of electronic monitoring must notify prospective employees during the hiring process and provide annual written notice to current employees. The law also limits audiovisual monitoring in employees’ residences, personal vehicles and personal property, and allows employees to decline requests to install employer surveillance applications on their personal electronic devices. 26 MRS §620 prohibits employers from retaliating against employees who exercise their rights under this law (and all the other labor protections in Title 26, Chapter 7).

Labor Standards Investigation and Enforcement

LD 1587 – An Act to Clarify the Bureau of Labor Standards’ Investigatory and Enforcement Procedures strengthens and clarifies the Department’s authority to investigate violations of Maine labor laws.

The law confirms the Department’s authority to inspect records, interview witnesses, issue subpoenas and order remedies, including payment of unpaid wages, damages and civil penalties where appropriate. It also provides additional collection tools to recover unpaid wages and penalties following final agency action and requires employers to notify affected employees when certain violations occur.

Health Care Noncompete Agreements

LD 2200 – An Act to Prohibit Noncompete Agreements for Health Care Professionals expands worker mobility within Maine’s health care workforce.

The law prohibits employers from requiring noncompete agreements for health care practitioners while preserving existing protections contained elsewhere in Maine law.

Substance Use Testing Modernization

LD 2110 – An Act to Update Employer Substance Use Testing Policy Requirements modernizes Maine’s workplace substance use testing laws.

Among other changes, the law requires the use of Medical Review Officers in applicable circumstances, authorizes qualifying employers to use rapid oral fluid screening devices, incorporates breath alcohol testing into the statute, updates terminology, clarifies reasonable suspicion standards, revises treatment provisions and updates several statutory definitions.

Workplace Safety

LD 1993 – An Act to Increase the Annual Cap on Funds Assessed for the Safety Education and Training Fund increases the statutory cap supporting the Safety Education and Training Fund.

The fund supports workplace safety education and training programs administered by the Maine Department of Labor that help employers identify hazards, prevent injuries and create safer workplaces across Maine.

Health Care Gap Year Program

LD 703 – An Act to Establish a Health Care Gap Year Program for Recent College Graduates provides funding to expand career pathways into Maine’s health care workforce.

The initiative supports placement of recent college graduates into critical health care positions, particularly in rural and underserved communities, while helping employers address workforce shortages.

Study of Workforce Gender Segregation

LD 522 – Resolve, Directing the Permanent Commission on the Status of Women to Study the Extent of Workforce Gender Segregation in the State directs a statewide study examining occupational gender segregation, including disparities in compensation and workplace safety.

The Maine Department of Labor may provide labor market information and subject matter expertise to support the Commission’s work.

Paid Family and Medical Leave

LD 2018 – An Act to Amend the Requirements Governing Self-Insurance Plans in the Paid Family and Medical Leave Benefits Program clarifies requirements for employers operating self-insured private plans.

The law establishes bond requirements, clarifies that employers may not pool insurance risk across multiple employers and reinforces safeguards that protect workers’ access to Paid Family and Medical Leave benefits.

Unemployment Insurance

LD 2101 – An Act to Establish a Monetary Penalty for Employers Whose Unemployment Insurance Payment Is Returned Unpaid establishes a monetary penalty when unemployment insurance payments are returned unpaid.

The penalty helps offset administrative and banking costs associated with returned transactions and supports the efficient administration of Maine’s unemployment insurance system.

Webinar Recording

On July 16, the Maine Department of Labor held a webinar to share information about these recent changes to Maine state law and regulations on wage and hour, workplace safety, and other labor standards. The recording of this webinar can be watched here.

Have Questions?

Compliance Assistance for Employers

The Maine Department of Labor is committed to helping employers understand and comply with Maine’s labor laws. In addition to enforcing workplace protections, the Department provides education, technical assistance and practical resources designed to help employers understand their responsibilities and avoid violations before they occur.

The Department’s Bureau of Labor Standards offers free Wage & Hour Compliance classes throughout the year covering topics including wage and hour laws, earned paid leave, child labor, workplace posters and other employment requirements. Employers, human resource professionals, supervisors and payroll professionals are encouraged to participate.

Information about upcoming compliance classes, labor law guidance, required workplace posters and additional employer resources is available at www.maine.gov/labor/bls.

Workers with questions about their rights, or employers seeking assistance understanding their responsibilities under Maine law, may contact the Bureau of Labor Standards at 207-623-7900 or bls.mdol@maine.gov.

The Maine Department of Labor believes strong workplaces are built on both compliance and collaboration. By providing education, technical assistance and clear guidance alongside effective enforcement, the Department works to support employers in meeting their legal responsibilities while ensuring Maine workers receive the protections provided under state law.

The Maine Department of Labor is committed to serving Maine workers and businesses by helping people find employment, ensuring safe and fair workplaces, providing critical income support when work is interrupted and strengthening Maine’s workforce and economy.

Share

Leave a comment