CAPTION FOR ATTACHED PHOTO: Patrol Vessel Allegiance, the newest vessel in the Maine Marine Patrol fleet. (Photo courtesy of Laura Pellerano)



SURRY — The Maine Marine Patrol has launched the newest and largest patrol vessel in its fleet, the 57-foot P/V Allegiance, which will support safer and more effective offshore patrols.

It was officially put into service on Thursday, June 11 during a christening event at Perry’s Lobster in Surry.

“Maine Marine Patrol routinely patrols commercial fishing activity offshore and hauls and inspects tens of thousands of lobster traps annually,” said Marine Patrol Colonel Matt Talbot.

“While still capable of supporting Marine Patrol’s mission near shore, the new vessel will better position Marine Patrol to conduct offshore commercial fisheries enforcement, including the ability to safely haul and inspect large lobster trawls in federal waters,” said Colonel Talbot.

“This vessel will also be used to respond to search and rescue incidents, monitor fisheries in addition to Lobster including scallop, Atlantic Herring, Menhaden, and Groundfish, among others,” said Colonel Talbot.

The P/V Allegiance will be based in Boothbay Harbor and assigned to Marine Patrol Specialist Evan Whidden. It replaces the 29-year-old, 35-foot P/V Vigilant.

The P/V Allegiance was constructed and finished by Wesmac Custom Boats in Surry. “This is the fifth patrol vessel built or refitted by Wesmac and we are once again very pleased with the quality of work and attention to detail by the Wesmac team,” said Colonel Talbot.

The P/V Allegiance is powered by a low-emission Tier 4 Man Diesel V-12 1450hp engine which can cruise in excess of 20 knots.

It is equipped with state-of-the-art Furuno navigation electronics, and a heavy duty 17-inch hauler. It has significant deck space and an open stern which will allow Officers to safely handle and set back the larger offshore lobster trawls Marine Patrol Officers will be inspecting.

The vessel is also equipped to carry a 15-foot Ribcraft Rigid Hull Inflatable boat on deck, which can be used for at-sea boardings to check vessels for compliance with marine resources laws.

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