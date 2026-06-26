SOUTHWEST HARBOR — On Monday, July 6, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Southwest Harbor Public Library, hear from crime novelist Thomas E. Ricks about his newest and third book in his acclaimed Ryan Tapia series, Big Money, Small Town. Lincoln Millstein, a retired media executive who writes The Quietside Journal, a news blog about Mount Desert Island, will facilitate the conversation with Ricks, who is the author of five New York Times bestsellers. The event will be in-person and online.

In Big Money, Small Town, a gripping and dynamic thriller, former FBI agent Ryan Tapia finds himself ensnared in the complex interplay of power, politics, environmental degradation, and resistance at a cobalt mine in Maine. While building his career as a private investigator in the Maine countryside, Tapia takes the case of Dr. Ed Healey, a local physician suffering from an acute case of cobalt poisoning. A mine has recently opened in Pushaw county, extracting the valuable minerals needed for batteries in electronic devices and electric cars. But a deadly “Fan” of poison is seeping out…

Thomas E. Ricks is the author of five New York Times bestsellers, including the #1 bestseller Fiasco, a history of the beginning of the Iraq War. As a reporter at the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal, he was a member of two teams that won the Pulitzer Prize. He worked in the Maine woods in his youth and trapped lobsters when living on an island in Penobscot Bay. He now divides his time between Texas and Maine.

Register at https://tinyurl.com/db59w9ws, email programs@swhplibrary.org, or call 207-244-7065.

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