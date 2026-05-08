SOUTHWEST HARBOR – On Tuesday, May 19th from 5:30-6:30 p.m., join the Southwest Harbor Public Library’s own Circulation Manager Ashley McLean as she shares her family’s journey through Middle Earth--by land, air, and sea! Ashley and her family went on an epic tour of New Zealand last October. They visited The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit filming locations, such as Hobbiton, Edoras, the Misty Mountains, Fangorn Forest, and more. In this in-person only program, she will be sharing photos and stories from the trip, including a treacherous kayaking adventure, a thrilling helicopter ride, and how the bonds of fellowship are quite strong after spending two weeks stuffed onto a tour bus together.

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