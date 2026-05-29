The Community Center for Mt. Desert since 1905

Thursday, July 9th at 6:00pm

Abel’s Yacht Yard

You’re invited! Join us for a fun-filled evening and show your support for The Neighborhood House at our annual “Bash at Boatyard!” This year’s celebration is scheduled for Thursday, July 9th at 6:00pm at Abel’s Yacht Yard. All proceeds from the evening go to support the year ‘round slate of programs and activities at The Neighborhood House. Tickets are available in advance for $125 and can be purchased online (click button below) or just give us a call at (207)276-5039. Tickets have sold our the last several years, so don’t miss the boat!

Buy Tickets Online

The evening includes a bevy of mouthwatering morsels prepared by the spectacular Bar Harbor Catering Co. along with complimentary beer & wine. There’s also a full cash bar and an amazing silent auction to peruse while you enjoy the conversation and laughter. It’s a laid-back and enjoyable evening you won’t want to miss!

Hip-Hip Hooray! for our Bash Sponsors

We’re excited to introduce our new Fitness Director, Jackie Carroll, and to share some of the great things happening at the gym. In addition to new programming and support, we’re thrilled to now offer the Power Plate®, a cutting-edge vibration training system that can enhance your workouts in a short amount of time.

What is the Power Plate® and why use it?

• Improves strength and muscle tone

• Enhances balance, stability, and coordination

• Increases circulation and flexibility

• Helps with recovery and reduces muscle soreness

• Supports bone density and joint health

• Activates more muscles in less time

• Low-impact and suitable for all fitness levels

Whether you’re looking to build strength, improve mobility, or simply try something new, the Power Plate® is a great addition to your routine. If you’d like a demo or want help incorporating it into your workouts, Jackie would love to work with you.

Our offering of summer fitness classes is taking shape with Vinyasa Yoga, Mat Pilates, and Breathwork. In addition to these class offerings, don’t forget about the Community Gym which is available to members seven days a week from 5am-1opm. Day-passes, as well as weekly, monthly and annual memberships are available by visiting our main office. Personal training services are also available on a limited basis. For more information, please contact Health & Fitness Director Jackie Carroll via email or at (207)276-5039.

Vinyasa Yoga with Britt

W+F at 9:00am | $15.00/class

Starts June 3rd

Vinyasa is a flow style yoga, that puts poses into sequences. Allowing the student to move smoothly with the practice. Newbies can hop in with no fear and experienced yogis can challenge themselves. Towards the end of the class, there is always a stretch and a few moments of mindfulness and that is where true yoga is found

Mat Pilates with Hillary

Tue+Thu+Sat at 9:15am | $15.00/class

Starts June 27th

Mat Pilates is perfect for anyone looking to build a strong and balanced body while improving flexibility and energy levels. All experience levels are welcomed and encouraged to participate in Hillary’s classes. Come see why Mat Pilates with Hillary has been such a popular offering!

Breathwork with Sayra

Mon at 9:15am | $15.00/class

Starts August 3rd

Breathwork can help boost personal empowerment, increase self-awareness, stimulate deep self-exploration, reinforce a more positive outlook on life as well as reduce chronic stress.

Students of all experience levels are invited to take part.

Join in the fun for an afternoon of MDI Maj Jong!

Lite Lunch - Chinese Auction- Raffle - Mingling

$50 in advance to benefit The Neighborhood House. If interested please text Wendy Levenshon by July 6, 2026 at (305)496-6025 for payment information as space is limited.

Thursday July 16, 2026

Noon -4pm

The Neighborhood House

1 Kimball Road

Northeast Harbor

Mark Your Calendars for Some Additional Summer Fun

Tuesday, July 21 Mt. Desert Festival of Chamber Music Concert Series Commences Visit

https://mtdesertfestial.org

for information & tickets

Thursday, July 23 26th Annual Bike Parade & Ice Cream Social Decorating at 5:30, Parade at 6:00 and Sundaes to Follow Free to the public

Wednesday, August 5

“Everybody Loves Pirates” with the Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers

10:30am at the Mount Desert Elementary School; Co-sponsored by the NEH

Free all-ages show open to the public.

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