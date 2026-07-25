Published by the Trenton Town Office

59 Oak Point Road, Trenton, Maine 04605 / 207-667-7207 / townoffice@trentonme.com

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Upcoming Events

The Trenton Planning Board is holding a Public Meeting on August 12 at 7:00 pm at the Town Office to discuss Short Term Rentals. Learn more in Planning Board section, below.

Trenton Volunteer Fire Department Pancake Breakfast on August 15, 6:00-10:00 am at the Town Office/Fire Department.

The Annual Acadia Disposal District Household Hazardous Waste/Universal Waste Collection event will be held at MDI High School on September 19.

Trenton Butterfly Garden will hold an Invasive Plant Workshop on Saturday, September 19 at 1 pm and a Native Seed Swap and Seed Harvesting Workshop on Saturday, October 17 at 1 pm, both to take place in the Butterfly Gardens behind the Trenton fire pond on 59 Oak Point Road.

First Mentions in the Trenton Newsletter

The Trenton Timberwolf Community Cupboard Food Pantry

Frenchman Bay Conservancy’s Jordan River Preserve

The Trenton Community Trail

Learn more below.

Openings on Town Boards and Committees

Parks & Recreation Committee: four members

Planning Board: one member

Solid Waste Committee: one member

If interested, please fill out a volunteer interest form and submit it to the Town Office.

Town Office News

It’s hard to believe we have finished another fiscal year. We came in at 97% of the total projected budget. It’s nearly time for the 26/27 tax bills to appear in your mailbox. There have been a few changes this year. We were short staffed on and off for quite some time, and are happy to report we now have Skyler Church running the front desk full time.

Community Resilience Partnership

The Town of Trenton was officially enrolled in the State’s Community Resilience Partnership program in April. With this enrollment, the Town was eligible to apply for a grant through the program. The Town’s Community Resilience Committee worked with the Hancock County Planning Commission to submit the Town’s first Community Action Grant, due in June. The Town requested $75,000 in funding to go toward a fire-fighting cistern, to be located on town-owned land in the Business Park. This application request is in line with one of the priorities identified during the Community Resilience Partnership enrollment process, which included community input, “To evaluate the impacts of drought on water sources used for fire suppression, determine whether additional sources are needed, and explore means to secure additional/reliable sources.” The Town will know in August/September whether the grant will be awarded.

To learn more about the Community Resilience Partnership - https://www.maine.gov/future/climate/community-resilience-partnership

To learn more about Community Action Grants –

https://www.maine.gov/future/climate/community-resilience-partnership/grants

Working committee: Janna Richards, Regional Resilience Coordinator, Hancock County Planning Commission; Greg Askins, Maddie Cole, Steve Heckman, Jarod Rollins, Judy Sproule, Jim Turner.

Comprehensive Plan Update

Trenton’s Comprehensive Plan Update is Officially Underway! This summer, Trenton’s newly formed Comprehensive Plan Committee held its kickoff meetings to begin charting the town’s roadmap for the next 10 to 20 years. The Comprehensive Plan is a vital, state-required document that will guide our future policies on housing, land use, natural resources, transportation, and economic growth.

Co-Chaired by Jarod Rollins and Judy Sproule, the committee is made up of 12 dedicated local volunteers representing a wide cross-section of Trenton. The group has already secured critical technical support from the Hancock County Planning Commission, and started assigning “Chapter Champions” to tackle specific town issues.

What’s Next? We need to hear from you! The committee is currently drafting a town-wide public opinion survey and planning a large Community Visioning Session for this October. We want every voter, taxpayer, and business owner to have a voice in what we protect and how we grow. Keep an eye out for survey links and meeting dates this fall, and please reach out to any committee member or CompPlanTrenton@gmail.com if you’d like to get involved!

Committee members: Greg Askins, John Bennett, Aaron Brown, Steve Heckman, Christina Heiniger, Peter Lazas, Chantal Longo-Guess, Ann Luther, Jarod Rollins, Judy Sproule, Mary Turner, Jacob Wartell

Trenton Volunteer Fire Department

Summer Safety & Community Update

As we enjoy these warm summer months, the Trenton Volunteer Fire Department wants to share some important safety reminders that could protect you, your family, and your property. We’ve received several requests from residents for this information, especially following a handful of structure fires in our area recently.

🔋 Lithium Battery Safety

With the growing use of electric bikes, scooters, tools, and other lithium-powered devices, we’re seeing increased fire risk from improper handling. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and U.S. Fire Administration recommend:

Storage: Keep spare lithium batteries and charging devices outside the home when not in use—a storage shed is ideal.

Disposal: Take used or damaged batteries to a local retailer that accepts them for recycling. Do not toss them in regular trash.

Charging hazards are real: damaged cells, overheating, and improper chargers can cause rapid thermal events. When in doubt, check before you charge.

🔥 Summer Fire Safety Tips

Grilling: Keep grills at least 10 feet from your house, away from combustibles, and never leave cooking unattended. Make sure children and pets stay back from the grill zone.

Camping & Campfires: Check local fire conditions before lighting any fire. Keep a bucket of water or hose nearby, and fully extinguish coals with water and never burn on windy days.

Swimming & Boating: Wear life jackets on boats, swim only in designated areas when possible, and never swim alone. If you see someone in trouble, call 911 immediately.

🥞 Join Us for Our Final Fundraising Pancake Breakfast of the Year!

We rely on community support to keep our department equipped and ready to serve. Don’t miss our last fundraising event of the year:

Date: Saturday, August 15th

Time: 6:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Location: Trenton Volunteer Fire Station

Cost: Adults $15 | Kids ages 5–12 $8 | Children under 5 Free

Come out early for the best selection of pancakes, French toast, bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee, and the best of all; good company! Your attendance directly helps us maintain equipment, train volunteers, and respond quickly to emergencies in our community.

Thank you for keeping Trenton safe and supporting our firefighters. As always, if you have questions or need assistance, reach out to us anytime.

Stay safe, Trenton!

LT. Rachel Malcom, Trenton Volunteer Fire Department - Public Information Officer

Code Enforcement

Looking Ahead: Updating Trenton’s Land Use Ordinance

Over the coming months, the Town of Trenton will begin working with the Musson Group to review and update portions of the Land Use Ordinance to comply with recent changes in Maine law, including the requirements of LD 1829.

LD 1829 was enacted by the Maine Legislature to encourage additional housing opportunities throughout the state. The law requires municipalities to review their land use ordinances and make certain amendments to ensure they are consistent with state requirements. Depending on the topic, these changes may affect such things as residential development, accessory dwelling units (ADUs), parking requirements, and other housing-related regulations.

The Town has retained the Musson Group to assist with this process by providing planning expertise, preparing draft ordinance language, and working with the Planning Board and Select Board throughout the review process.

As draft amendments are developed, they will be discussed at public meetings, and residents will have opportunities to review the proposals and provide comments before any changes are considered for adoption.

The Town encourages interested residents and property owners to follow the progress of this project by attending Planning Board and Select Board meetings and watching for updates in future newsletters and on the Town’s website.

Permit Activity

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How do I know if I need a permit?

A: If you’re planning to build, expand, demolish, change the use of a building, or undertake certain land-disturbing activities, you may need a permit. It’s always best to contact the Code Enforcement Office before starting work.

Q: Do I need a permit to build a shed?

A: It depends on the size, location, and intended use of the shed. Even if a permit isn’t required, setback requirements may still apply.

Q: Do I need a permit for a deck?

A: In most cases, yes. Decks are regulated to ensure they meet setback requirements and applicable building standards.

Q: Can I start work while waiting for my permit?

A: No. Beginning work before a permit is issued can result in delays, additional costs, or enforcement action.

Q: Can I cut trees on my property?

A: In many areas, yes. However, if your property is in a Shoreland Zone or another protected area, restrictions may apply.

Q: How close can I build to my property line?

A: Setback requirements vary depending on the zoning district and the type of structure. Contact the Code Enforcement Office before planning your project.

Q: What is Shoreland Zoning?

A: Shoreland Zoning protects lakes, ponds, streams, wetlands, and coastal resources by regulating development near these areas.

Q: Why do I need a permit?

A: Permits help ensure projects comply with local ordinances and state law, protect public safety, and help prevent costly problems later.

Q: What happens if I build without a permit?

A: You may be required to stop work, submit an after-the-fact permit application, make corrections, or, in some cases, remove work that doesn’t comply with applicable regulations.

Angela Chamberlain, Code Enforcement Officer angiechamberlain1001@outlook.com 207-266-9336

Planning Board

The Planning Board (PB) has six members, John Whetstone (Chairman), Lisa Winger, Steve Eddy, Jacob Wartel, Greg Askins and Adam Fraley. We still have openings for another member. If you are interested, please talk with Carol Walsh at the Town Office.

The Land Use Ordinance (LOU) amendment to add Section 4.1.29 Fire Protection under ARTICLE IV. General Standards was approved at the annual Town Meeting on May 19, 2026. This clarifies the fire protection requirements and approvals for new structures.

Also approved at the May Town Meeting was the amendment to the Shoreland Zoning Ordinance to disallow Medium and Large-scale Solar Systems in any of the districts governed by this ordinance.

At the meetings in April, May and June the PB addressed five submitted Conditional Use Permit applications. Four of these were approved and one was denied. The PB is awaiting a revised application on the fifth one.

The Planning Board has begun working on possible changes to the LUO to regulate Short-term Rentals (STRs). At our July 8th meeting, we presented a list of items for discussion on STRs. We will begin further discussions at a Public Meeting on August 12th at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office. We expect to continue STR discussions with a vote on any LUO changes at the annual Town Meeting in May 2027.

We will be working closely with the Code Enforcement Officer, Angie Chamberlain, and the Musson Group, on changes to the LUO to bring Trenton into compliance with Maine State housing development laws.

Trenton Solid Waste Committee News

Mark your calendar now:

The Annual Acadia Disposal District Household Hazardous Waste/Universal Waste Collection event will be held at MDI High School on September 19, 2026.

Residents of Trenton are eligible to bring Household Hazardous Waste and Universal Waste to this event. There’s no paperwork to fill out prior to, just show up with your items. There is no direct charge to householders for bringing their HHW and UW to this event. The towns will pay for the cost of this service. FMI: https://acadiadisposal.org/household-hazardous-universal-waste/

Also, as reminder, you can drop off universal waste (but not hazardous waste) at EMR in Southwest Harbor once a month— the second Saturday of each month from 9am to 1pm. They accept items like electronics, televisions, batteries and fluorescent lightbulbs.

Would you like to join the Solid Waste Committee?

We have an opening on the Solid Waste Committee for another member volunteer. Please reach out to us if you have an interest and/or skills in this area and would like to join the committee: TrentonSWC@yahoo.com

Respectfully Submitted, Your Solid Waste Committee: Christina Heiniger (Chair) Maggie Harling, Martha Higgins, Ann Luther and Ed Meadows

Trenton Timberwolf Community Cupboard

Did you know you can access free fresh produce in Trenton? The Trenton Timberwolf Community Cupboard (TTCC) is a satellite pantry ensuring access to fresh food for Trenton residents in need. This partnership pairs Trenton Elementary’s facility with Bar Harbor Food Pantry’s food distribution. The TTCC is located on the edge of the Trenton Elementary School parking lot, to the left in front of the greenhouse. A variety of fresh produce is delivered each Thursday and community members are welcome to take what they need and leave what they can. Should you have any questions or need further assistance, please email BHPantry@bhfp.org or call (207) 288-3375.

Emily Shubert Burke, Executive Director, Bar Harbor Food Pantry

Crystal DeGraca, Principal, Trenton Elementary School

Frenchman Bay Conservancy

When Frenchman Bay Conservancy purchased the former Bar Harbor Golf Course in Trenton in late September 2023, the team at FBC knew that the property needed extensive restoration. Decades ago, when the Jordan River property was transformed into an 18-hole golf course, trees were cut down, native plants were removed, and invasive plants took their place. The wetlands were drained or filled in, and the tidal salt marsh was dammed and flooded to create a pond. FBC saw the opportunity to remove that dam and open up the tidal channel to restore the function of the salt marsh by bringing tidal flow back to several acres of the Jordan River property.

A healthy tidal salt marsh on the Jordan River Preserve is important to the entire Frenchman Bay watershed! Salt marshes provide vital habitat for many of the early life stages for shellfish and finfish. Many of those species are commercially important for our local economy and communities in this region. “The Jordan River Preserve’s marsh restoration also helps protect the local economy by protecting the harvesters’ access to the tidal flats. Their livelihoods depend on them getting down to the shoreline. Every access point that we can protect is protection for the local economy.” – Kat Deely, FBC Land Protection Special Projects Manager.

Tidal salt marshes reduce flooding risks and guard communities against sea level rise. Marshes give rising waters a place to go – they can hold storm surges and prevent coastal flooding. Healthy marsh soils can capture carbon for thousands of years, while grasses and plants act as natural filters to reduce water contamination.

Frenchman Bay Conservancy is working with State and Federal agencies, and nonprofit partners to make the restoration at the Jordan River Preserve a success. Partners include Maine Coast Heritage Trust, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, the Maine Natural Resource Conservation Program, the US Fish and Wildlife Service, and The Nature Conservancy. McMullen Landscape Construction and Maintenance has finished removing the man-made dam and tidal flow has been restored to the marsh. Soil has been removed from several streams throughout the property and the natural tidal flow moves through the stream beds on the Jordan River Preserve.

Restored seagrass meadows provide important habitat for juvenile fish and form the base of food production in the Jordan River. The upper grasslands and fields on the preserve are being rewilded with plants, shrubs, and trees native to Downeast Maine. These healthy forests and grasslands will provide corridors for wildlife to travel safely between disjointed habitats and, along with salt marshes, absorb harmful floodwaters and reduce water contamination. Planting and seeding in the marsh was completed in May. Stay tuned for more volunteer opportunities!

The property will soon be home to a one-mile community walking trail built to the Americans with Disabilities Act standards. In the future, recreation, native plant species identification, migratory bird observation, and even winter wildlife tracking will all be possible at the Jordan River Preserve! Frenchman Bay Conservancy’s Jordan River Preserve will provide a place for community members and visitors to our region to get outside safely.

The Trenton Community Trail

The Trenton Community Trail is open to all. This is a 1.8-mile loop that travels through a variety of forest communities in different stages of succession. A spur trail, highlighted in white, leads to a boardwalk and viewing platform that overlooks a native dwarf shrub bog. There are interpretive signs placed along the trail routs and at the boardwalk. The trail is located behind the Acadia Gateway Center at 685 Route 3 in Trenton. Follow the access road past the Gateway Center maintenance building. Parking is permitted in the Gateway Center lot, and the trailhead is located at the turnaround at the very end.

Construction of the Trenton Community Trail was made possible by generous funding from: the Davis Conservation Fund, Friends of Acadia, National Parks Conservation Association, Nature Valley, and the Yawkey Foundation. Thanks also to the Trenton Community Trail Committee and the hundreds of volunteers who contributed thousands of hours or trail work and other labor in support of the Trenton Community Trail.

Photo credit Emily Muise

Trenton Grange Events

For more information about The Trenton Grange, including how to rent the Hall, visit their website.

https://www.trentongrange.com/

Trenton Butterfly Garden

Despite the rain, more than 30 people showed up to the 5th Annual Trenton Butterfly Festival on July 18. An assortment of butterflies, bees, moths and other insects paraded around the town office, led by a monarch butterfly and three local entomophiles (people who love insects) dressed in inflatable honey bee costumes. Acadia National Park brought a monarch maze, while kids and the young at heart enjoyed corn hole and lawn tic tac toe. Hancock County Soil and Water, Woodlawn, and the Ellsworth Public Library all made a presence. The Trenton Volunteer Fire Department even brought out their fire truck for kids to touch. And over a dozen slightly soggy people came away with sweepstakes prizes in hand.

TBG’s upcoming events will be an Invasive Plant workshop on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 1pm and a Native Seed Swap and Seed Harvesting Workshop on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 1 pm, both to take place in the Butterfly Gardens behind the Trenton fire pond on 59 Oak Point Road. All of TBG’s events are free and open to the public, thanks to the support of the Town of Trenton to carry out the Mayors’ Monarch Pledge. Check out the demonstration gardens along the roadside by the town parking lot and behind the Little Free Library next to the fire pond. For more information, join the Trenton Butterfly Gardens Facebook page or contact trentonbutterflies @ gmail.com.

Barb Acosta, Coordinator, Trenton Butterfly Gardens

Little Free Libraries

Trenton has two Little Free Libraries, one at the entrance to the Butterfly Garden in the Town Office parking lot and one at 424 Oak Point Road. Take a book, share a book, enjoy reading! Thanks to Emily Muise and Jackie Wheaton for setting up and maintaining these libraries.