BHS file photo.

The Bar Harbor Story is generously sponsored by Restaurant Barn.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR—Every year, at the Flamingo Festival in Southwest Harbor, there are flamingos, yes, but the pink-filled summer event brims with, joy, community, and gratitude.

The parade is full of laughter, the breakfast is full of pancakes. The craft fair and book fair are full of adventures and stories. The annual evening Polo & Yacht Club Cocktail Party thrills with hors d’oeuvres, dancing, and fun.

It all combines throughout the weekend for the good kind of full: the kind of full that brings together a community.

Back in 2010, Mark Good writing for the Mount Desert Islander quoted volunteer Jennifer Worcester, “The intent is for the Harbor House to give back to the community by giving people something fun.”

The three-day festival does that since it’s definitely fun.

And it’s definitely full of giving.

And that? That is what makes it truly gorgeous.

During the annual parade, dog treats, bubbles, candies fly through Main Street in Southwest Harbor. Flamingos—spindly and decidedly of the plastic variety—will be everywhere on cars, hats, trucks, and skeletons.

BHS file photo.

Why flamingos?

It’s a good question. Don Featherstone was the man who designed the classic pink flamingo back in 1957 as part of his job for Union Products, which was centered in Leominster, Massachusetts.

His design became popular—really popular.

“I wish the heck I knew why because I would have done the same things in other lines,” Featherstone told Good in 2010.

He thought maybe it was the color.

“And besides where can you buy tropical elegance for 10 bucks?” he’d said.

Whatever the reason, the flamingo is still hot to trot—or hot to glide or ride or celebrate—and it is especially so in Southwest Harbor.

Events begin on Saturday with a pancake breakfast. The flamingo parade, carnival games, a craft fair, the Coast Guard’s open house and the Southwest Harbor Public library book sale, as well as an open house at the Southwest Harbor Historical Society Meeting House follow.

On Sunday, the book sale, craft fair, open house at the historical society continue. The Polo & Yacht Club cocktail at the Causeway Club barn tops off the day. On Monday, Flash in the Pans! will hold a steel drum concert on the Pemetic green.

LINKS TO LEARN MORE

For more information, call 244-3713 or visit the Harbor House website at www.harborhousemdi.org for tickets and information.

To check out the Harbor House’s site, click here.

To sign up for the parade click here

To Join us for the Annual Polo & Yacht Club click here

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