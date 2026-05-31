We are currently accepting donations of sports gear in good working condition for the Sports Gear Swap & Repair Cafe on Saturday, June 13th. Please bring your contributions to the front desk during open hours. All items will be made available for free to all!

Event Info

Adult Programs & Events

Check out our full calendar of free programs at nehlibrary.org/events.

MDI Historical: What Happened Here? Lesser Known Island Stories

Wednesday, June 3

5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

In-Person & Online

Most people are familiar with the stories of Bar Harbor’s Gilded Age, or George Dorr establishing Acadia National Park, but there’s so much more! Join us for a fun romp through MDI history that will have you looking around our familiar landscapes with new eyes. Presented in collaboration with the MDI Historical Society.

Event Registration

New Paths to Climate Communication

Wednesday, June 10

5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

In-Person & Online

Lisa Mechaley and Andy Revkin draw on decades of experience in education, news media and music to describe fresh ways to engage with audiences, boost community resilience and foster clean energy progress. Too often, the goal is telling a better story - a one-way process - when what’s most needed is better conversations.

Event Registration

DRJ Community Circle

Thursday, June 11

4:30 pm - 5:30 pm

In-Person Only

A discussion space to share, listen and support each other while acknowledging differing experiences. Facilitated by Downeast Restorative Justice.

This month’s topic is Affordability; in what ways is our community affordable, or not? Are there solutions for year round community?

Event Registration

Sports Gear Swap & Repair Cafe

Saturday, June 13

9:00 am - 1:00 pm

In-Person Only

Unused sports gear cluttering up your home? Give it a second life and bring it to the library to share with others. All items will be made available for free to all; no contribution needed. Accepting advance donations of sports gear in good condition. A collaboration with the Sustainability Committee.

Repair Cafe (starts at 10:00 am) offered in collaboration with A Climate to Thrive. Details at the event info page linked below.

Event Info

Recurring Youth Programs & Events

LEGO Club

Mondays (Excluding Holidays)

September 8 - June 8

3:00 pm - 4:00 pm

During the school year we invite kids of all ages to join us in the Mellon Room on Mondays to build and create with LEGOs. Children under 8 must have adult supervision. Registration is required even if your child will not be attending every week.

Event Registration

Baby & Toddler Storytime﻿

Thursdays (Excluding Holidays)

September 4 - June 11

10:30 am - 11:00 am

Join Ms. White in the Children’s Room for songs, play, and stories. Stories will be geared toward children aged 0 - 3, but all ages are welcome. No registration is required.

Event Info

All Ages Storytime

Saturdays

10:00 am - 11:00 am

All Ages

Join Librarian Lelania for a read-aloud story time in the Children’s Room. Some weeks will include themed activities. Children under 8 must have adult supervision and no registration is required.

Event Info

Special Youth Programs & Events

Family Book Club:

The BFG by Roald Dahl

Thursday, June 4

3:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Read our next book together with your child, then join us in the Mellon Room for play time, snacks, trivia, and a book discussion! This time we’re reading The BFG by Roald Dahl. Copies available to borrow by request.

Event Registration

Art Exhibition: MDI Photo Club

This June we are pleased to welcome the MDI Photo Club’s 13th annual photo exhibit. The MDI Photo Club is a welcoming group of photographers of all skill levels dedicated to the enjoyment, mastery, and furtherance of the art of photography through cooperation, effort, and good fellowship. Meet the photographers and enjoy light refreshments at a reception on Monday, June 8th, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Book Sale

Temporarily Closed

The daily book sale in the library basement is temporarily closed for reorganization. Some secondhand books will be available for sale in the library lobby, and a carousel of free paperbacks is accesible in the AV section. We will continue to accept donations to supplement our stock of books, DVDs, audio books, and collector’s items.

Donated Materials Guide

From The Archive﻿

Title: Engine and wood

Description: This large steam engine was used to run a wood saw on S. N. Gilpatrick’s property

Creator: Julia G. Manchester

Medium: photograph, glass plate negative

Object ID: Photo 0208 JM, GPN 0131 JM

Place: Mount Desert, Northeast Harbor

Explore the Digital Archives

For special requests, please contact us at archives@nehlibrary.org