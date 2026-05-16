MOUNT DESERT—The Northeast Harbor Library will host a large Memorial Day book sale on Monday, May 25, 9 am - 3 pm and Tuesday, May 26, 9 am - 6 pm.

Browse a large, well organized selection of books and media - nonfiction, fiction, DVDs, CDs, children’s items, puzzles and some valuable or collector editions. These items were donated to the library - many in new or excellent condition.

Sales are by donation except for some specially marked items. All proceeds support the Northeast Harbor Library. The sale will begin Monday May 25 before the Northeast Harbor Memorial Day parade and Remembrance Ceremony and will continue through the afternoon, during and after the community cookout. The library will be closed for regular operations for the holiday. The sale will stay open on Tuesday, May 26 during library operating hours, 9 am - 6 pm.

The library is still accepting donations of gently used or like new books, media, etc. to add to the sale; if you’re interested in helping sort donations or in helping during the sale, please contact Kate Young at kyoung@nehlibrary.org or call the library at 207 276 3333.

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