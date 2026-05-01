Photograph: Quilted wall hanging by Cara Ryan.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR—All are welcome on May 12 at 5:30 p.m. to join independent scholar Cara Ryan for a journey through the storied history of the League of Women Voters on Mount Desert Island at the Southwest Harbor Public Library. Drawing on her 2026 Chebacco essay, “Keeping the Lights on for Democracy,” Ryan traces the League’s evolution from its suffragist foundations to its mid-century “wobbly steps,” through a very active 1960s-1990s, and to its dynamic reinvigoration in the 21st century. This talk offers a fascinating lens on local and national women’s history, highlighting the colorful characters who have remained steadfast in their non-partisan commitment to free and fair elections.

This program is a collaboration between MDI Historical Society and the Southwest Harbor Public Library. It will be offered in person and online via Zoom. To register, go to: https://swhplibrary.libcal.com/event/16603948

Originally from Illinois, Cara Ryan has been on a “wonderful, if hopeless” quest to become a Mainer since 1985. A professional copyeditor and quilter with a passion for democratic history, she joined the League in 2024, inspired by its tireless voter education work.

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