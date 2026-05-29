

NORTHEAST HARBOR – On Wednesday, June 10 at 5:30 p.m. the Northeast Harbor Library will host a free presentation on climate education by Andy Revkin and Lisa Mechaley.



In this talk, Mechaley and Revkin will draw on decades of experience in education, news media and music to describe fresh ways to engage with audiences, boost community resilience and foster clean energy progress.



Mechaley, a lifelong science educator, will share teaching models that engage students and teachers in a co-learning journey, while Revkin will offer ideas gleaned in his many years of hosting difficult discussions and covering environmental issues for the New York Times. In addition to his writing career, Revkin is a dedicated musician and will perform a few original songs reflecting on climate change.



Register at nehlibrary.org/events or by calling 207-276-3333.



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