BAR HARBOR—The highway crews will be replacing culverts and preparing the road for paving along Old Norway Drive, between Crooked Road and Norway Drive.

Depending on the weather, this preparation work will begin on Monday, June 8 and is expected to be completed by Friday, June 12.

During this time, the road will be closed to through traffic. Local traffic only will be provided access to this road section. A detour route will be signed.

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