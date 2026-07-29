BAR HARBOR — The Academy Award-winning writer of the iconic film On Golden Pond, Ernest Thompson, will make an appearance at the Jesup Memorial Library at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 13 to present his new literary thriller, Out Clause. Thompson’s sprawling epic is a gripping page turner that asks a probing question: What if you could leave your life? Every year 500,000 Americans go missing, 1500 never return. Where are they and is there a connection? Yes. Out Clause.

Thompson will be joined in conversation with New York Times bestselling author Caroline Alexander, whose translation of The Odyssey is forthcoming next year. Books courtesy of Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shops will be available for purchase and signing by the author. This event is free and open to the public. And you can take photos with Oscar!

“While On Golden Pond is a story of forgiveness andThe Book of Maps is all about redemption,” Thompson says, “Out Clause is an important reminder in these complicated times that we don’t have to accept the status quo or suffer the pain we feel or the helplessness. We can rise up in our own form of rebellion and negotiate a workable out clause.

No stranger to Bar Harbor, Thompson’s visit is something of a homecoming. Two of his independent films played at Reel Pizza as part of the Maine International Film Festival, first the elegiac Time And Charges and, the following year, Heavenly Angle, his hilarious take on the filmmaking process itself and how fine the line can be between artistic integrity and the cynicism that seems increasingly prevalent in these perilous times. The weekend his latter film screened, Thompson was busy shooting scenes for a music video, using scores of Bar Harbor locals and capturing iconic, recognizable settings throughout the city and surrounding area. “You Are Loved,” which Thompson returned to share at the next season’s film festival, has enjoyed enduring popularity on YouTube where viewers can find it easily and dance along.

As an actor who has starred in two TV series, numerous films and on Broadway, Thompson is a dynamic and inspiring speaker, part TED Talk, part stand-up; no one ever leaves an Ernest Thompson event thinking she or he didn’t get her or his money’s worth (especially when the gig is free). “I love engaging with readers and to share my stories with them”—which, for Thompson, includes not only his latest novel, Out Clause, but also anecdotes from the more than 30 fellow Oscar winners and nominees with whom he’s had the honor of working—“and to hear their stories as well.” Through his Write On Golden Pond workshops and his Rescind Recidivism prison writing program, Thompson has heard literally thousands of stories.

The Jesup Memorial Library is located at 34 Mount Desert Street, in Bar Harbor. This event is available in-person only. Registration is encouraged at www.jesuplibrary.org/events.

Share

Leave a comment