WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, on Independence Day, U.S. Senator Angus King (I-ME) released the following statement to commemorate America’s 250th birthday:

“Each Fourth of July, Americans gather with family and friends to celebrate with barbecues, parades, and fireworks. But beneath those traditions lies one of the most remarkable moments in human history. When the Declaration of Independence was adopted in 1776, it introduced a revolutionary idea: that government derives its power from the consent of the governed, and that every person is endowed with unalienable rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Those principles challenged centuries of inherited power exercised by kings, pharaohs, emperors, and monarchs, and forever changed the course of history.

“As we celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, we’re reminded that the promise of our nation has always depended on each generation’s willingness to preserve and strengthen those founding ideals. Independence Day is not only a celebration of our past, but a renewal of our shared responsibility to uphold our founding values that remain at the heart of the American experiment.”

Click here to watch a video recording of his remarks.

Share

Leave a comment