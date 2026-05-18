Every week we document the Mount Desert Island region’s government and school meetings that we know of. Please let us know if we’ve missed something.

Also, sometimes things on the town and school calendars are cancelled or rescheduled, so make sure to doublecheck before you head over!

This is especially true if no agenda has been posted. Sometimes agendas are posted later in the week and are not available at our Monday press time. And sometimes (because Southwest Harbor’s website has corruption issues) we can’t safely download an agenda.

Again, if there are no agendas posted for an event, please verify with the town that it is occurring. We don’t want you heading over for no reason, but we do want everyone to know that:

They can head over. What’s going on in their town government or at school board meetings.

All meetings are open to the public. If there is an executive session, that part of the meeting is not open.

When things change and we know (agendas are uploaded, meetings are cancelled), we will do our best to update the article as well.

BAR HARBOR:

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!

According to Bar Harbor’s website, “Meetings that are broadcast live can be viewed at home by watching Cable Access Channel 7 or 1303 (Spectrum Cable only) and online at Town Hall Streams.”

CRANBERRY ISLES:

None listed.

FRENCHBORO:

MOUNT DESERT:

SOUTHWEST HARBOR:

See calendar - agenda available by press time.

SWAN’S ISLAND:

The Select Board meets on the first and third Thursdays of the month at 4 p.m. at the Town Office. 6 p.m. meetings will resume in the spring.

TREMONT:

TRENTON:

Elections — Monday, May 18, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m

Town Meeting — Tuesday, May 19, 6 p.m., at the Trenton Elementary School.

MDI HIGH SCHOOL AND AOS MEETINGS:

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