Every week we document the Mount Desert Island region’s government and school meetings that we know of. Please let us know if we’ve missed something.

Also, sometimes things on the town and school calendars are cancelled or rescheduled, so make sure to doublecheck before you head over!

This is especially true if no agenda has been posted. Sometimes agendas are posted later in the week and are not available at our Monday press time. And sometimes (because Southwest Harbor’s website has corruption issues) we can’t safely download an agenda.

Again, if there are no agendas posted for an event, please verify with the town that it is occurring. We don’t want you heading over for no reason, but we do want everyone to know that:

They can head over. What’s going on in their town government or at school board meetings.

All meetings are open to the public. If there is an executive session, that part of the meeting is not open.

When things change and we know (agendas are uploaded, meetings are cancelled), we will do our best to update the article as well.

There is also a Zoom option here.

BAR HARBOR:

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!

According to Bar Harbor’s website, “Meetings that are broadcast live can be viewed at home by watching Cable Access Channel 7 or 1303 (Spectrum Cable only) and online at Town Hall Streams.”

CRANBERRY ISLES:

FRENCHBORO:

MOUNT DESERT:

SOUTHWEST HARBOR:

SWAN’S ISLAND:

The Select Board meets on the first and third Thursdays of the month at 4 p.m. at the Town Office. 6 p.m. meetings will resume in the spring.

TREMONT:

Town Election—Monday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Polls will be open from 8 am to 8 pm to vote on the following questions:

Article B Town Officers and Officials: To elect the following Town Officers and Officials by written Secret Ballot in accordance with the provisions of Title 30-A, M.R.S.A. Section 2528:

Two (2) Selectboard Members for a three (3) year term.

Two (2) School Board Members for a three (3) year term.

One (1) MDI School Board Trustee for a three (3) year term.

Article C Deer Management Plan: To see if the voters of the Town of Tremont shall adopt the “Deer Management Plan” to allow deer hunting in the Town of Tremont.

Article D Public Safety Building: Do you support construction of a new Municipal Public Safety Building on Town land located on Harbor Drive, to be paid for with an $8,046,435 USDA Community Facilities Program CDS grant that requires $2,011,608 in town matching funds to be funded through a general obligation bond to be approved at a later date?

Explanation: The proposed project’s total cost is $8,046,435. The Town has applied for a USDA Community Facilities Program Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) grant that requires the town to match 25% of the total cost. This match would be $2,011,608 and would need to be funded through a general obligation bond authorized by the voters at a future date

Deer Management Plan

Deer Management Fact Sheet

Draft Public Safety Building Plans & Cost Estimate



SAMPLE BALLOT

Town Meeting—Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

Articles 1-46 will be voted on the Town Meeting floor starting at 6:30p.m. located at the Town Office in the Harvey Kelley Meeting Room.

TRENTON:

MDI HIGH SCHOOL AND AOS MEETINGS:

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