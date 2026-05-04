Charlie and Briar at the Bar Harbor finish line last year.

The Bar Harbor Story is generously sponsored by Window Panes Home and Garden.

BAR HARBOR—We’ve written about Charlie before.

About eight months ago, at the height of tourism season, Charlie Nuck and Todd Downey came to Bar Harbor and rode through town on their bikes.

It doesn’t sound like a big deal, right? It’s something that tourists and residents do all the time.

But their ride was fueled by something different than just seeing the sights of the town and nearby Acadia National Park or getting in some physical activity.

Their ride was fueled by purpose, intention and kindness.

The men crossed 15 states and two countries to get to Bar Harbor on a Saturday in the height of the tourism season. Their journey was inspired by Briar, Charlie’s young niece. Charlie and Todd had just cycled about 4,200 miles from Anacortes, Washington all the way to Bar Harbor, Maine.

Now, Charlie’s doing it again, but instead of crossing the country with Todd, he’s pedaling down the East Coast solo, and he’s starting in Bar Harbor.

He calls Briar the “heartbeat behind Bike4Briar. The reason behind every mile, every long day in the saddle, and every crazy idea to ride a bike across the country… again. But more than that, anyone who has had the privilege of meeting Briar knows her smile is straight up infectious, the kind that stops you in your tracks, lights up a room, flips your whole day around, and sticks with you long after. And when you add in how sweet, thoughtful, and kind she is … it’s some of the best fuel I have for the ride!”

“Bike4Briar is a long-distance cycling ride I started to raise awareness and funding for Angelman Syndrome—a rare neurogenetic disorder that affects speech, mobility, and balance,” he explained.

Todd and Charlie

The route.

It’s just about 2,800 miles down the East Coast from Bar Harbor, Maine to Key West, Florida.

Any money Charlie raises will be in support of the Foundation for Angelman Syndrome Therapeutics (FAST), which he said “is doing incredible work to advance research and treatment options.”

The ride begins May 5th from the town boat ramp.

“This year I’m taking things up a notch and going fully self-supported—carrying all my gear and relying on limited resupply along the way. The goal is not just to complete the ride, but to connect with people along the route, share Briar’s story, and continue building awareness around Angelman Syndrome,” he said.

Briar

A rare neurogenetic disorder, the syndrome impacts approximately 1:15,000 live births and is caused by the loss or malfunction of the UBE3A gene on chromosome 15.

Charlie said. “This gene is typically active in the brain, and its absence leads to significant developmental delays and neurological symptoms. Individuals with Angelman Syndrome often have limited or absent speech, impaired motor coordination, and balance difficulties. A notable characteristic is their cheerful disposition, frequently smiling, and laughing.”



There is currently no cure, but scientists believe that a cure is possible.

“Scientists are exploring gene therapy, including methods to activate the silent UBE3A gene from the paternal chromosome, which could potentially reverse many symptoms,” Charlie said.

More info, including the full route and ways to support, can be found at www.Bike4Briar.com or on social media @Bike4Briar.

“Every like, share, and comment helps us reach more people and raise awareness for Angelman Syndrome,” Charlie said.

All photos courtesy of Charlie Nuck.

LINKS TO KNOW MORE AND HOW YOU CAN SUPPORT BIKE 4 BRIAR

Spread Awareness – Stay connected with Bike 4 Briar on Facebook and Instagram!

Facebook: Bike 4 Briar

Instagram: @Bike4Briar

Donate – 100% of all donations go directly to FAST (Foundation for Angelman Syndrome Therapeutics) to fund life-changing research and help find a cure. Every dollar makes a difference!

Donate here: Bike 4 Briar Fundraiser

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