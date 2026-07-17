On Wednesday, the House Natural Resources Committee approved my bipartisan bill with Rep. Mike Lawler (NY-17), the Northeast Lobstermen Protection Act, which extends until 2035 protections for Maine’s lobstermen from new regulations related to the North Atlantic right whale.

This bill builds on a current regulatory pause that runs through 2028, which Congress passed with support from the entire Maine delegation and Gov. Janet Mills. This pause funded new efforts to gather information to aid a data-driven process establishing rules that made sense for both the fishermen and the whales.

But today the rulemaking process is behind schedule for reasons that have nothing to do with Maine fishermen. At the same time, those charged with gathering the necessary data say more time is needed to ensure regulations can incorporate the best available science. Mainers are not asking for much. We just need more time.

Video of Rep. Golden speaking in favor of the Northeast Lobstermen Protection Act during markup in the House of Representatives’ Committee on Natural Resources.

The extension of the regulatory pause was supported in written testimony by the Maine Department of Marine Resources, Maine Lobstermen’s Association, Maine Lobstering Union Local 207, Maine Lobster Advisory Council, New England Fishermen’s Stewardship Association, New Hampshire Commercial Fisherman’s Association and Massachusetts Lobstermen’s Association.

Check out my website for more information about the bill.

Ensuring voters, not foreign entities, call the shots

On Monday, the House unanimously passed my bipartisan Stop Foreign Funds in Elections Act, which I co-led with Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01). This bill would ban foreign nationals from making political contributions in state and local ballot initiatives and recall elections.

In an increasingly divided world, free and fair elections offer a rare chance for positive civic engagement. Foreign influence undermines that opportunity. I’m proud the House took a major step to ensure our elections are not for sale and that American voters call the shots.

While foreign nationals are already barred from contributing to candidate campaigns, current law does not prohibit them from financing issue-based ballot measures. The Stop Foreign Funds in Elections Act closes this loophole by amending the Federal Election Campaign Act of 1971 to extend the prohibition to every aspect of our electoral system.

Maine is one of only 15 states to pass its own law banning foreign contributions in ballot initiatives. It’s time for the country to follow Maine’s example.

You can read the text of the bill here.

Mourning the loss of life in Biddeford

This week, Mainers learned that ICE had shot and killed a Biddeford man, Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero, just days after a similar incident in Texas.

As with any deadly use of force by law enforcement, what we need now is a thorough, independent investigation that establishes the facts necessary for accountability. There is a lot we still don’t know about the moments leading to the shooting. I contacted DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, who confirmed that the independent DHS Office of the Inspector General and the FBI are investigating the fatal shooting. I joined the rest of Maine’s congressional delegation in calling for the OIG investigation to be expedited. The Maine Attorney General’s Office, independent of the federal government, is also investigating.

We know the ICE officers involved in this incident were not using body cameras, which will make investigators’ jobs harder. I supported body camera adoption for ICE earlier this year and Congress approved funding for this technology in April to increase transparency and accountability, but deployment has been slow. DHS needs to make this a priority.

For public trust and safety, it’s critical that ICE agents are well-trained, follow proper procedure and act responsibly. After so many deadly incidents involving ICE officers and civilians in vehicles, it’s clear that agents have not proven themselves able to manage traffic stops safely. So I supported Secretary Mullins’ decision to pause all ICE traffic stops. It’s now been reported that President Trump has reversed that decision. I have a hard time believing that a two-day pause was enough time to fix the issue. ICE should not conduct traffic stops until its agents receive the training necessary to conduct them safely.

Mainers are understandably shaken by this painful loss of life. My heart goes out to all those who are hurting, including Durán Guerrero’s young family. In a moment like this, I urge Mainers to take care of one another and stay safe.

I want to hear from you. My offices are available to hear you suggestions, comments, ideas, questions or concerns.

Bangor Office: 6 State Street, Suite 101, Bangor, ME 04401. Phone: (207) 249-7400

Caribou Office: 7 Hatch Drive, Suite 230, Caribou, ME 04736. Phone: (207) 492-6009

Lewiston Office: 179 Lisbon Street, Lewiston, ME 04240. Phone: (207) 241-6767

Washington Office: 1107 Longworth HOB, Washington, DC 20515. Phone: (202) 225-6306

It is my pleasure to serve you in Congress. Please continue to provide me with your crucial perspective and experiences.

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Jared Golden

Member of Congress

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