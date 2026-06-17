Via Rozalia Project

BAR HARBOR — Following a week of marine debris recovery operations in the Gulf of Maine, Rozalia Project will host a public open boat aboard its sailing research vessel, American Promise, on Saturday, June 20, from 4–6 p.m. at the Bar Harbor Town Pier.

Members of the public and media are invited to tour the vessel, meet the crew, and learn about ongoing efforts to remove marine debris from Maine’s coastal ecosystems.

OPEN BOAT

Date: Saturday, June 20

Time: 4–6 p.m.

Location: Town Pier, Bar Harbor, Maine

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