WASHINGTON, D.C.—Congresswoman Chellie Pingree (D-Maine), Ranking Member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee that oversees the Kennedy Center, released the following statement after the Center reportedly fired all box office staff who are members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) union:

The Kennedy Center’s decision to fire 35 people—in clear violation of their union contracts—is totally outrageous, alarmingly shortsighted, and needlessly cruel to these dedicated employees and their families.

Sadly, these firings are part and parcel of a broader pattern of incompetence and poor decision-making exhibited by the Center’s leadership since Trump installed himself as Chairman more than a year ago. From illegally trying to rename the Center after himself, to driving away countless artists and performers and audience members—resulting in needing to close down the facility for two years—Trump has done profound damage to this iconic institution and weakened the Center’s ability to fulfill its public mission. Using that closure as a pretense to fire dozens of workers is truly reprehensible.

I strongly urge the Center’s leadership to rethink this rash decision, honor their contractual commitments, and do right by these workers and their families.

I stand in solidarity with the 35 people whose livelihoods have just been upended and will do everything in my power to ensure they’re treated with the dignity and fairness they deserve.

Pingree, who is co-chair of the bipartisan Congressional Arts Caucus, has led the charge in Congress to save the Kennedy Center from Trump after he took it over last year. Pingree demanded answers and transparency from Richard Grenell, a Trump ally who was installed as President of the Kennedy Center, about how the $256 million requested, and later approved in the “One Big Beautiful Bill”, would be spent.

In December, Pingree led more than 70 Members of Congress in calling on President Trump to reverse the illegal renaming effort and remove his name from the building.

As Ranking Member of the House Appropriations Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Subcommittee, Pingree successfully removed language from the 2026 Appropriations bill that would have renamed the Opera House after Melania Trump.

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