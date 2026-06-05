BLUE HILL — A Flash in the Pans steel band street dance on Monday, June 15, will benefit Word, the Blue Hill literary arts festival. The calypso beat will fill the air from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Blue Hill Town Park. The dance will be at George Stevens Academy in case of rain.

Flash’s weekly pan dances raise funds for local nonprofit organizations on Monday nights during the summer. Word, founded in 2017, sponsors an annual October literary festival with author appearances, a poetry crawl, craft workshops, and children’s programming, as well as author visits to Blue Hill schools.

This year’s festival will be October 22-25, featuring celebrated fiction writers Kelly Link and Ben Shattuck as well as Michelle Young, award-winning author of The Art Spy, the story of WWII resistance hero Rose Valland.

The festival has funding from the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation and other generous donors. Word’s media partner is WERU-FM. Its fiscal sponsor is Blue Hill Community Development.

Information:wordfestival.org or flashinthepans.org

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