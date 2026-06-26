SOUTHWEST HARBOR – Stock up on summer reading at the Southwest Harbor Public Library’s Flamingo Festival Giant Book Sale! The sale runs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, July 10–12, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily, with books, movies, music, and more available throughout the library and on the grounds, rain or shine.

This annual sale takes place in conjunction with Southwest Harbor’s famous Flamingo Festival hosted by the Harbor House Community Center. Eager readers have the opportunity to choose from the thousands of gently used paperbacks, hardcovers, and vintage books that have been donated to the Library. There will also be a special section of children’s books as well as a variety of DVDs, CDs, framed artwork, puzzles and games. Whether you’re looking for beach reads, rainy-day puzzles, or something new for your shelves, you’re sure to find it here!

Volunteers needed! We would love help during the sale, and especially for set-up on Thursday 7/9 and take-down on Monday 7/13. For more information about the book sale visit https://tinyurl.com/z4pd7jm8. To donate books or volunteer, call 207-244-7065, or email circulation@swhplibrary.org.



March with the Library in Southwest Harbor’s Flamingo Festival Parade on Saturday, July 11. Gather between 8:30–9:00 a.m. at Seal Cove Shops on Seal Cove Road dressed in your brightest pink attire. The parade starts at 9:15. We’ll have extra pink accessories to add to your flamingo flair.

The Flamingo Parade travels down Main Street into downtown Southwest Harbor and ending at the intersection of Main Street and Clark Point Road — a festive route just under one mile long.

Please R.S.V.P. for the parade at https://tinyurl.com/yc49cprs, call 207-244-7065, or email circulation@swhplibrary.org.

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