BAR HARBOR—Don’t let the fear of paying the parking meter stop you from voting! The polls are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9th. Voting in Bar Harbor takes place at the Municipal Building, and there will be free parking Tuesday:

On Cottage Street between Holland Ave and Bridge Street

In the municipal lot (adjacent to the Municipal Building)

In the “Casino Lot” at Cottage Street and Bridge Street

Note - Fees will be enforced in all other paid parking areas

Share

Leave a comment